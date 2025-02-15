Highway widening a nightmare

THE EDITOR: The Solomon Hochoy Highway widening project from the Chaguanas overpass to the Chase Village overpass, particularly the section right after Bhagwansingh's, has become a significant source of frustration for commuters.

The delays and inefficiencies in this project have led to severe traffic congestion, causing immense inconvenience and loss of productivity for thousands of travellers daily.

The lack of urgency in completing this critical infrastructure upgrade is baffling, especially given the growing demands of the region's transportation network.

Current situation

The reduction to one lane in recent times has created a bottleneck, leading to excruciatingly slow traffic flow. Commuters report spending nearly two hours in traffic during peak afternoon hours, a situation that is both time-consuming and mentally exhausting.

Impact on daily life:

For those travelling from Port of Spain to Freeport, the journey now requires leaving two and a half to three hours in advance to ensure punctuality for meetings or appointments. This level of disruption is unacceptable and highlights the need for immediate action.

There appears to be no sense of urgency in completing the highway-widening project. The prolonged delays suggest a lack of prioritisation, despite the significant impact on commuters and the local economy.

The current traffic management system is inadequate. The absence of a more efficient system to mitigate congestion during construction reflects poor traffic management and execution.

The daily loss of time in traffic not only affects individual productivity, but also has broader economic implications. Businesses suffer from delayed deliveries and reduced employee efficiency, while individuals face increased stress and reduced quality of life.

Recommendations:

The authorities must prioritise the completion of the highway-widening project. Setting clear deadlines and allocating additional resources can help accelerate progress.

A more robust traffic management system is essential. This could include:

* Temporary traffic signals or roundabouts to improve flow.

* Increased police presence to manage congestion or more effective use of officers there.

* Real-time traffic updates and alternative route suggestions for commuters.

Regular updates on project progress and expected completion dates should be provided to the public. Transparency can help manage expectations and reduce frustration.

Future infrastructure projects should incorporate better planning and contingency measures to minimise disruption. Learning from the current challenges can help improve the execution of similar projects.

The current state of the highway-widening project is untenable. The lack of urgency and ineffective traffic management are causing significant hardship for commuters and negatively impacting the region's economy.

Immediate action is required to expedite the project's completion and implement a more efficient traffic management system.

The authorities must recognise the severity of the situation and take decisive steps to alleviate the daily frustrations faced by the travelling public.

Only through proactive measures and improved planning can we hope to achieve a smoother, more efficient transportation network.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail