Education Ministry reports over 50% drop in suspensions

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at the Peer Mediation Programme launch at El Dorado West Secondary School on February 14. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Education Ministry is reporting an over-50 per cent reduction in suspensions at some of the 11 schools where its Restorative Practices initiative is being implemented.

The initiative, which began in 2023, seeks to address disruptive behaviour in schools by training staff in applying behavioural psychology principles to manage student behaviour.

Manager of the Student Support Services Division, Dr Ayinka Nurse-Carrington said, "Our preliminary local data already indicates a notable decline in suspension rates. This reinforces what international studies have long confirmed, that restorative practices create schools where students feel heard, valued and are accountable for their actions.”

She was speaking at the launch of the Peer Mediation Programme at the El Dorado West Secondary School on February 14. Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

was also at the launch. She said thanks to the initiative, incidents of school fights have also reduced.

“I want you to cast your minds back to 2022, when we just came out of the covid19 experience and came back to school. We were having so many fights. What we had to do as the ministry was get programmes into our schools to help our young people to de-escalate conflict.

>

“The Restorative Practice programme was part of that. And I want to thank our manager, our CEO, the school social workers, guidance counsellors and restorative practitioners. They have helped us, not to eradicate school violence, but to reduce it to a point where the fighting is occasional rather than every day.”

She said the launch of the Peer Mediation Programme would also encourage this decline in school violence by giving students a platform to engage positively with each other.

“Our Peer Mediation Programme that we are launching today is to give young people, like those you see before you, a chance to help their friends. And we are happy at the Education Ministry to be extending this opportunity.”

Nurse-Carrington echoed her sentiments.

“Peer mediation is a critical component of this approach. It provides students with a voice, giving them a leadership role in conflict resolution and the tools to become active peace builders within the schools.”

Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith said the programme is a significant step towards the ministry's goal of creating stronger school communities.

"In response to the evolving needs of the educational system, the Education Ministry has embraced a transformative approach. One that is designed to bring about change, one that emphasises proactive intervention and meaningful student re-engagement, ensuring that no child is left behind."

At El Dorado West, 15 students have already volunteered to be peer mediators.



>

The school has also designated a restorative circle room where students can engage in peer counselling and art and craft as a way of dealing with conflict, emotional strain and behavioural issues.

Schools involved in the Restorative Practices initiative include:

Success Laventille Secondary School

Diego Martin North Secondary School

Chaguanas South Secondary School

San Juan North Secondary School

Union Claxton Bay Secondary School

Moruga Secondary School

Siparia West Secondary School

>

Valencia Secondary School

Mucurapo East Secondary School

El Dorado West Secondary School