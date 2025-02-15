Battle of the bois men: 11 advance to stickfighting semis

From left, stickfighter Anthony Cooper defends against Ronald Lewis during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition held at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility on February 14. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THERE was a resounding clash of sticks as the National Carnival Commission’s National Stickfighting competition kicked off on February 14.

Bois men (stick fighters) battled in the gayelle (stick fighting ring) for a place in the semifinal round of the competition which took place at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility.

It began with a ceremony to open the gayelle and invite ancestral spirits.

Joining Oneil Odle in the semifinals will be his brother and last year's third-place winner, Ronald Lewis, 2023 King of the Rock Selwyn John, Daniel Barclay, Anthony Cooper, Learie Licorish, Anderson Marcano, Keston McIntosh, Roddy Ramlogan, Kenson Woods and Wendell Wright.

The semifinals will take place on February 19, at the Ojoe Road Recreational Grounds, Sangre Grande.

Stickfighting, also known as Kalinda, is an old African tradition that is an annual part of the TT Carnival calendar.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder attended the event and brought back these images.

