N Touch
Multimedia

Battle of the bois men: 11 advance to stickfighting semis

From left, stickfighter Anthony Cooper defends against Ronald Lewis during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition held at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility on February 14. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
From left, stickfighter Anthony Cooper defends against Ronald Lewis during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition held at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility on February 14. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THERE was a resounding clash of sticks as the National Carnival Commission’s National Stickfighting competition kicked off on February 14.

Bois men (stick fighters) battled in the gayelle (stick fighting ring) for a place in the semifinal round of the competition which took place at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility.

It began with a ceremony to open the gayelle and invite ancestral spirits.

Joining Oneil Odle in the semifinals will be his brother and last year's third-place winner, Ronald Lewis, 2023 King of the Rock Selwyn John, Daniel Barclay, Anthony Cooper, Learie Licorish, Anderson Marcano, Keston McIntosh, Roddy Ramlogan, Kenson Woods and Wendell Wright.

The semifinals will take place on February 19, at the Ojoe Road Recreational Grounds, Sangre Grande.

>

Stickfighting, also known as Kalinda, is an old African tradition that is an annual part of the TT Carnival calendar.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder attended the event and brought back these images.

From left, stickfighter Keston McIntosh gets tangled with Kenson Woods during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition held at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

From left, stickfighter Keston McIntosh blocks a blow from Kenson Woods during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

From left, stickfighter Keeran Ramsawak gets tangled with Daniel Barclay at the NCC National Stickfighting competition. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

From left, stickfighter Anderson Marcano positions himself to strike a blow against Ricardo Nicholas who uses his hand to protect his face during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition on February 14. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

From left, stickfighter Roddy Ramlogan braces for a blow from Selwyn John during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition held at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility on February 14. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Abraham Steeple, left, is struck by Wendell Wright during the stickfighting preliminaries at the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

From left, stickfighter Learie Licorish is struck by reigning champion Oniel Odle during the preliminary round of the NCC National Stickfighting competition. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

>

Reigning stickfighting champion Oniel Odle. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Comments

"Battle of the bois men: 11 advance to stickfighting semis"

More in this section