Auditions for Windward Calypso Monarch on February 16

Calypsonian Nicole Thomas - File photo

REGISTRATION and auditions for the Windward Calypso Monarch competition take place from 10 am to 2 pm on February 16 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Tobago.

Nine calypsonians will be selected to compete against reigning monarch Giselle Fraser.

The competition is being held at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough, on February 26.

In a statement on February 13, Candace Robinson, chair of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation’s (TUCO’s) Tobago zone, said the competition is open strictly to calypsonians living in the windward district. The boundaries are from Mt St George to Charlotteville to Northside Road, Castara.

Regarding the criteria, Robinson said one song, which had not been performed before Ash Wednesday last year, must be performed for the competition.

>

She said two verses and a chorus must be presented at auditions to tracks. Robinson added tracks should not have lead vocals.

The competition is a collaboration between TUCO Tobago and the Tobago Festivals Commission.