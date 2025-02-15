Allrounders shine in trial matches for new regional T20 tourney

Anderson Mahase -

Allrounders Navin Bidaisee, Mikkel Govia and Anderson Mahase had bright performances when the Andrew Rambaran XI and the Kamil Pooran XI engaged in a pair of T20 trial matches at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain Couva on February 11 and 12.

Last month, Cricket West Indies' director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, hinted that a new regional T20 tourney, tentatively scheduled for April 18-May 11, will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The tourney is expected to focus on the development of the region's under-23 players.

In the first trial match, the Pooran XI made a respectable 162 for nine, with middle-order batsman Matthew Patrick top-scoring with 35 off 32 balls, and Joshua Davis and Pooran scoring 27 and 25 respectively.

Mahase starred with three for 17 in two overs and he got the key scalps of Patrick, Davis and the hard-hitting Govia (five). Abdul-Raheem Toppin and Abdur Juman grabbed two wickets apiece for the Rambaran XI.

In the chase, the Rambaran XI got off to a rapid start as openers Shatrughan Rambaran (29 off 14) and Daniel Williams (27 off 18) got them to 65 before the first wicket fell in the fourth over.

The Rambaran XI slipped to 110 for four by the 11th over as Nicholas Ali (two for 17) got timely blows.

Mahase (33 off 18) then hit two fours and two sixes in a cameo to steer his team closer to safety despite a middle-order wobble.

In the second trial match, the Pooran XI rebounded with a four-wicket win as both Bidaisee (52 not out off 34) and Govia (51 off 31) hit fifties as they successfully chased a 175-run target.

The Rambaran XI were restricted to 174 for eight, with Andrew top-scoring with 47 off 35 and Mahase cracking 36 off 25. Mbeki Joseph chipped in with 32 off 17. Patrick and Ali grabbed two wickets apiece for the Pooran XI.

In the chase, the Pooran XI got over the line with three balls to spare. The Pooran XI were struggling on 52 for five, but Bidaisee and Govia turned the game on its head with a 79-run stand for the sixth wicket, before the former sealed the result with an unbeaten 44-run stand with Sion Hackett (16 not out off eight).

Former Windies wicket-keeper David Williams oversaw the trial matches.

Summarised scores from 1st trial match:

KAMIL POORAN XI: 162/9 from 20 overs (Matthew Patrick 35, Joshua Davis 27, Kamil Pooran 25; Anderson Mahase 3/17, Abdul-Raheem Toppin 2/15) vs ANDREW RAMBARAN XI : 165/8 from 17.3 overs (A Mahase 33, Shatrughan Rambaran 29, Daniel Williams 27; Nicholas Ali 2/17, Navin Bidaisee 2/0). Rambaran XI won by two wickets.

Summarised scores from 2nd trial match:

RAMBARAN XI: 174/8 from 20 overs (Andrew Rambaran 47, A Mahase 36; M Patrick 2/14, N Ali 2/17) vs POORAN: 175/6 from 19.3 overs (N Bidaisee 52 not out, Mikkel Govia 51; Aadian Racha 2/21, A Toppin 2/25). Pooran XI won by four wickets.