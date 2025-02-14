Zachary Ransome does ECU junior kaiso beaver-trick

Zachary Ransome receives his trophies from Eastern Credit Union's deputy CEO Kester Lashley on Thursday at the Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya Complex, St Jospeh. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

ZACHARY RANSOME of Montrose Government Primary School did the beaver-trick to fend off 12 rivals to retain his crown in the Eastern Credit Union's 33rd annual primary schools calypso competition at the Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya, St Joseph. He won the crown in 2022 and retained it in 2023, 2024 and now in 2025.

Cael Pyke of the Athenians Presecondary School placed second and Daniah Mohammed of Signal Hill Primary in Tobago came in third.

Ransome wowed the judges with his offering Twelve Months. Last year he also came second in the TUCO junior calypso monarch competition.

He has performed at New York's famed Apollo Theatre alongside Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung, Machel Montano, Robert "Lord Nelson" Nelson and Karene Asche. On January 26, Sunday Newsday highlighted Ransome, 11, who is TT's reigning National Junior Soca Monarch (primary schools).

>

While now in standard five and with his goal on securing a place at Presentation College, he is also promoting his catchy 2025 soca song, Play Ah Mas.

Newsday reported both his parents are in music, his mother a singer and his father Larry Harewood a composer for calypsonians such as Duane O’Connor, Roderick “Chucky” Gordon and Terri Lyons. Ransome began his singing journey at four-years-old, at his mother Morisha Ransome’s gig at the OWTU Hall.

Newsday spoke to several other contenders before their performances, to ask what they hoped to convey in calypso.

From St Augustine, Cael Pyke, a standard three pupil said it was his first time in calypso competition. "I have never really sung calypso in my life. This is my first time." However he said he had been singing other genres since age four. "I like Parday by Machel Montano. I like Poverty Is Hell by the Mighty Shadow."

He explained his own calypso. "The title of my song is The New Backyard Jam. It is about eating healthy instead of eating junk food.

"I feel a little nervous but I know I will make it through."

Daniah Mohammed travelled with her mother from Tobago.

She told Newsday, "Today I will be singing Deh Strip We." Mohammed said her song has a message about the need for people to go back to their culture. "I have been singing for about three years in Carnival, but for longer outside of calypso."

>

Mohammed's mother Delaney Baynes said she herself sang calypso and gospel under the sobriquet Lady Baynes. Delaney declared her daughter's love for song, saying, "So definitely, it is something in her blood." Asked if she was nervous or not, Mohammed said, "I am cool."

Also from Tobago, Qualiek Wilson represented Scarborough RC Primary and sang Invest In Me.

He told Newsday, "The song is about not giving the children video games and those things to distract them. Their parents need to spend time with their child, for their child to become a (developed) person when they grow up."

Asked how long he had been singing calypso, Wilson said, "I've just started."

He said his mother, Kalida Hislop, standing nearby had "very much" helped him learn calypso. Hislop said in her younger days she sang in the Tobago Heritage Festival calypso monarch competition.

Newsday asked how it felt to be here today.

Wilson replied, "I am happy. I had wanted to do this last year. I am glad I am getting to do it this year."

>

Asked if he felt nervous or happy, he said, "Mixed." The standard four pupil said he had been quite able to balance his school work with his calypso.

YOUNG TALENT

From La Horquetta South Government Primary School, Judah Barker offered Pan In Good Hands.

Newsday asked the standard five pupil what he hoped his calypso would convey.

Barker said, "I hope they understand that I can carry the pan industry and I can carry all that heavy weight on my back."

Asked how long he had been singing calypso, he said, "I don't sing calypso; I play pan. I have been playing for three years.

"But from playing pan, I started to sing calypso and that was from last year."

From Carenage, representing St Peter's RC Primary School, Kymani Hector-Kalloo offered Back To Him.

>

He said, "I want to tell people to stop all the crime and to go back to God. He is the true way for us to become better in life and for us to do better in whatever we want to do. And we must pray to God, no matter what, everyday. That is what I do, to get better." The standard four pupil said he has been singing for three years.

Newsday asked how he was learning calypso.

"I have a writer and I memorise it in my head. I practise it every day.

He said his school's music teacher has also helped him, during choir practice. Newsday asked if he was balancing his school studies and his music.

Hector-Kalloo replied, "Yes, I balance my academics really well, like creative writing which is my favourite subject."

Two pupils had travelled from Cunapo in in Sangre Grande to represent St Francis RC School.

Kayleah Kensa James, from standard two, offered a song, A Tribute To Teachers.

Asked what message she sought to convey in her song, she said, "To show all the teachers how much they are doing for all the children and everything."

>

Newsday asked how it felt to be here. James said, "It feels really good. It feels really good."

St Francis standard two pupil, T'xaiyan Exodus Unique Cain, offered her song Who Can We Trust.

Cain told Newsday, "I am just asking if everybody could trust each other.

"Right now, you cannot trust your leaders, your parents, strangers. If you can't trust them, you can't trust anyone."

She said she has been singing for two and a half years. Within that period, she had recently learnt calypso.

"I have a vocal teacher, Miss Lucky, and Brian London made this song."

Four other pupils were listed to take part.

Kay-Don Hart from Chaguanas Government Primary was due to sing No More Working.

Febeau Government Primary School in San Juan was represented by Tyasia Rocke singing Pay Attention.

Tenique Jobe from La Horquetta Primary School offered a strong message in her song, Stop The Bullying.

From Arima West Government Primary School, Cataleya Bengoshea, sang Moving Forward.

Lower Morvant Primary School pupil Jah' Majesty Charles performed, Fed Up!