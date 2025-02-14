WITCO, Desperadoes celebrate 60 years together

AS couples around the world celebrated their love for each other, it was perhaps fitting that West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO) and Desperadoes Steel Orchestra used the opportunity on Valentine’s Day to celebrate their 60-year partnership.

In a media release on February 14, both entities said they were proud to celebrate a remarkable journey that has “transformed lives and elevated the cultural landscape of our community.

“Over the past six decades, our unwavering partnership has not only helped the orchestra maintain national acclaim but has also empowered musicians through educational initiatives that foster personal and professional growth.”

They described their relationship as the longest of its kind in the steelband community.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and championing the arts in marginalised communities. The impact extends far beyond financial support; it has created a symbiotic relationship that enriches both the orchestra and the community it serves.”

WITCO managing director Hiram Murillo said he was excited to celebrate the milestone and reflect on the positive impact of the partnership.

“Our partnership with Desperadoes illustrates our commitment to uplifting the community and fostering the next generation of leaders.”

WITCO and Desperadoes say they will celebrate the partnership at the annual stakeholders event, which they promise will be filled with spectacular performances and delightful surprises.

“We invite the community to join us in recognising the achievements of the orchestra and the musicians whose dedication and talent have brought joy to countless audiences. Together, we will continue to champion the arts, inspire creativity, and enrich our local culture."