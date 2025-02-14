Victim spots bera thief chatting with cops

- File photo

In a shocking turn of events, a vendor who was robbed of a $10,000 gold bera in December at the Central Market, Port of Spain spotted the suspect speaking with police officers on February 9. A bera is a traditional gold bracelet with East Indian origins.

The victim told officers the 18-year-old man from Beetham Gardens, whom they were chatting with, had robbed him on December 19.

Officers arrested the suspect and following investigations he was charged. The accused appeared before Master Rhea Lebert on February 10, where he was granted $25,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to March 11.

On September 17, Minister of Health and MP for St Joseph Terrence Deyalsingh was robbed at gunpoint of his bera, also valued at $10,000, while in his constituency.

Deyalsingh was sitting outside Nyahbinghi’s bar at about 5 pm when two men armed with guns held him up and robbed him before getting into a car and escaping.

>

A video of Deyalsingh after the robbery showed him outside the bar speaking to someone on the phone whom he called “minister,” recounting the incident.“I am just letting you know where crime has reached,” Deyalsingh said. “The police are here: you don’t have to get involved: I am just letting you know.”

Two suspects were later held after the Inter-Agency Task Force received information and went to St Paul Street, East Port of Spain, where they saw a blue Hyundai Elantra which was involved in the robbery.

The blue Hyundai Elantra was stopped and two suspects were arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station.