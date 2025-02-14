Sweet T&T offers a medley of art

Shaz Hudson, Slight -

A group art exhibition titled Sweet T&T is inviting viewers to appreciate the many facets of the country's culture, food and nature.

From hot doubles and a cool dip in the sea, river limes and vibrant blooms, and J'Ouvert through to Ash Wednesday are featured in the artwork in this colourful exhibition at Studio Joli, a media release said.

With over a dozen artists' work on display, the variety of styles and range of media will offer something to please all tastes, the release said.

Featured artists include Denée Thomas, Rebecca Ferrier, Halcian Pierre, Charlene Chattergoon, Kevin Cummings, Charlene Nivet and others.

Sweet T&T opens February 15, from 5 pm-8 pm and runs until March 13. Viewing is from 10 am-6 pm, Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays, at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.