Prison officer arrested in underwear after pelting rocks at Malabar Police Station

File photo -

A PRISON officer who showed up at a police station around midnight wearing only underwear and demanding to be arrested was granted his request, after he fought with police and threw stones at the building.

Around 11.45 pm on February 12, the man went to the Malabar Police Station and banged on the front door.

Police heard the commotion and saw the man kneeling about four feet away, facing the door.

He was reportedly initially calm, but became aggressive as police approached him.

The suspect put his hands behind his back and began shouting, "Allyuh lock meh up!"

>

As police got closer, he attacked and held on to a police officer, who managed to break free from his grip.

After the officer escaped, the man picked up two rocks and threw them at the building. The first broke a window and landed inside the CID office, and the other smashed through the glass front door.

The officer who had escaped from the suspect’s grip tried to subdue him again, and after a lengthy struggle was able to handcuff him.

The injured officer and the attacker were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex.

Police said the attacker is a prison officer attached to the Ankle Monitoring Unit.