Police officer killed in motorcycle accident laid to rest

Lisa Williams and Shevlin Williams, parents of PC Shzeem Aaron Williams, who died in a crash, talk to Newsday on February 9 at their home in Carapichaima. - Photo by Innis Francis

PC Shzeem Williams was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as a dedicated officer.

Speaking during his funeral, held on Valentine’s Day and what would have been Williams’s 25th birthday, Central Division acting Snr Supt Ian Carty commended his drive and success in combatting criminal elements. He said Williams was an exceptional officer for his age.

Relative Alana Khan said Williams was inspired to become a police officer while doing a diploma in engineering at the University of TT. It was perhaps unsurprising, as she recalled how as a child he would enjoy playing cops and robbers with his two brothers, and would always insist he was the police.

While his life came to abrupt end on February 8 after a motorcycle accident near Freeport, Pastor Devan Karamsingh told loved ones Williams now had eternal life with God.