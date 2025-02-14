Parking problems at UWI

THE EDITOR: I am a final year engineering student at the UWI St Augustine campus. I have noticed the frustration of academic and non-academic staff to get proper parking on campus.

The areas allotted for staff parking are usually filled with cars that have expired parking stickers.

One solution would be for principal Rose-Marie Belle Antoine to create a parking committee. If such a committee is appointed, I hope it will find solutions and not simply meet to talk.

Also, I know it's very difficult for the very hard-working estate police to clamp vehicles and monitor parking, so maybe 100 extra security guards should be hired to assist with making parking available for employees.

FARIDA MOHAMED

Charlieville