[UPDATED] Mother of six critical after drive-by shooting

- File photo

A 44-year-old single mother of six was left fighting for her life after she was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Marabella on February 13.

Neighbours told police around 6.20 pm Jacqueline Joseph was walking home from buying groceries along Boodoosingh Drive Drive, Battoo Avenue, when an unidentified white car drove by and an occupant started shooting at her.

A video on social media showed Joseph gasping for breath on the ground, surrounded by her shopping bags as neighbours came out of their homes to the shocking find.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she was warded in critical condition.

Sources told Newsday up to midday on February 14, she was still fighting for her life.

Crime scene investigators retrieved ten spent nine-millimetre shells.

