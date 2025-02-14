Marabella woman, 44, critical after drive-by shooting

- File photo

A 44-year-old Marabella woman is in critical condition after she was shot several times in a drive-by shooting on the night of February 13.

Neighbours told police Jacqueline Joseph was walking home from buying groceries along Boodoosingh Drive, Battoo Avenue, around 6.20 pm when a white car drove by and someone inside started shooting at her.

A video on social media showed Joseph gasping for breath on the ground as neighbours came out of their homes. She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. where she was warded in critical condition.

Sources told Newsday up to midday on February 14 she was still fighting for her life.