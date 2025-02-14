Let love reign today

THE EDITOR: Today we once more celebrate Valentine's Day. This is a very special day and while many may find it's over commercialised, it is always nice to show appreciation to loved ones.

When we look at what's happening around the world, we see the growth of hate with so many nations at war. The greed for power and conquest has driven many down the road of wrongdoing, destroying anyone or anything in their path.

The celebration of Valentine's Day sends a strong message to all: the need to demonstrate love towards each other. As I look at what is taking place in our beautiful country, I have come to the conclusion that some people are in need of a fresh dose of that love potion.

Now if love is going to reign among us, it will have to be a deliberate action. This must not only take place on Valentine's Day, but genuine love must be practised all year round. Saying "I love you" is only the beginning today. This is followed up with many people sending flowers, chocolates, or taking that special person to dinner.

Permit me to share a few things that can cause love to blossom.

Firstly, respect each other. Disrespect can easily lead to dislike. If love is going to reign, there must be mutual respect.

Secondly, there is no room for selfish behaviour. Love is a two-way street. Both parties must show their feelings.

Thirdly, if love is to reign there must be communication. Unresolved issues must not be left unattended. Dialogue is the way to go at all times.

Lastly, trust must always be present, for it is difficult to love someone who you do not trust.

I wish everyone a wonderful Valentine's Day, for love will keep us together. TT, let love reign today.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail