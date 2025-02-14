Leaders Army look to take perfect record into TTPFL Carnival break

Joshua Araujo-Wilson (4) and teammates celebrate a goal against Point Fortin Civic during a Tier I TT Premier Football League match, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin. - (via Defence Force FC)

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one leaders Defence Force (30 points) will aim to extend their perfect run in the 2024/25 season to 11 matches when they play the tenth-placed Prisons FC at the St James Police Barracks on February 16.

After this weekend’s matches, both the TTPFL’s tier one and tier two divisions will observe a two-week break as league action will be paused for the Carnival season. After the break, TTPFL action will resume on March 8, which also gives teams the opportunity to alter their squads as the transfer window opens on March 4.

Before Defence Force take to action this weekend, a few title contenders will have the chance to close the nine-point lead the defending First Citizens Knockout Cup champions have opened up.

At the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on February 14, one of the season’s surprise packages, San Juan Jabloteh (18 points), will play Club Sando (12 points) from 5 pm in the first game of a doubleheader. Jabloteh are fifth on the 12-team table and should be bolstered by the return of Secondary School Football League stars Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia and Lindell Sween, who missed their 2-1 win over Caledonia on February 9 due to international duty with the Soca Warriors.

In the second game of the La Horquetta double-header from 7 pm, the second-placed Central FC (21 points) will play home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, who held reigning champs AC PoS to a draw in the last match day.

From 5 pm at the Arima Velodrome on February 15, AC PoS (20 points) will look to find back their winning touch after consecutive draws when they play the eighth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix. AC PoS are currently in third spot.

In the second game in Arima, the sixth-placed Caledonia (16 points) will take on the cellar-placed Eagles FC from 7 pm.

The weekend’s TTPFL tier one action will conclude in St James on February 16, with coach Densill Theobald’s Defence Force team playing Prisons in the first game from 5 pm, and Miscellaneous Police FC (19 points) playing the struggling Point Fortin Civic from 7 pm.

Defence Force should be strengthened by the return of six players from national duty, including playmaker Kevin Molino.

Police, who finished as runners-up last season, are currently fourth on the table and are coming off a last-gasp 1-0 victory against Club Sando.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*10*10*0*0*42*11*31*30

Central FC*10*7*0*3*28*18*10*21

AC PoS*10*6*2*2*20*11*9*20

Police FC*10*6*1*3*32*18*14*19

Jabloteh*10*5*3*2*24*16*8*18

Caledonia*10*5*1*4*15*20*-5*16

Club Sando*10*3*3*4*17*15*2*12

La Horquetta Rangers*10*2*4*4*17*19*-2*10

1976 FC Phoenix*10*2*2*6*11*21*-10*8

Prisons FC*10*1*3*6*12*22*-10*6

Point Fortin Civic*10*2*0*8*10*24*-14*6

Eagles FC*10*1*1*8*8*41*-33*4