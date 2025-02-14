Kaiden Pollard cracks 135 in Under-15 Interzone

Kaiden Pollard. scored a century for North zone -

KAIDEN Pollard blazed 135 off only 85 balls to steer North to a massive win over Tobago in the TT Cricket Board Under-15 Interzone Youth tournament on February 12.

Pollard, the son of former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, showed the apple does not fall far from the tree as he slammed 13 fours and nine sixes in his 85-ball innings. Pollard’s knock propelled North to 245/5 in 30 overs batting first at the Santa Cruz Recreation Grounds.

Elijah Ashton also helped guide North to the formidable total with 55 off 67 balls with five fours.

Nickel Dixon tried his best to contain the North batsmen with 3/32 in five overs.

In the other completed match, East defeated North East by 18 runs at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe.

East posted 177 in 43.1 overs with Sanjiv Bachu hitting 28. Marley Richards was the best bowler for North East with 3/25.

In reply, North East fell short of the target as they were all out for 159 in 46.4 overs. Zackary Stewart struck 44 for North East, but Zyon Daniel’s 3/11 ensured East emerged with the victory.

Summarised scores:

NORTH 245/5 (30 overs) (Kaiden Pollard 135, Elijah Ashton 55; Nickel Dixon 3/32) vs TOBAGO 86 (23.4 overs) (Kymuel Lynch 24; Avinash Boodram 2/13, Larell Guiseppi 2/17, Alex Nicholas 2/18). North won by 159 runs.

EAST 177 (43.1 overs) (Sanjiv Bachu 28, Rayhan Gooding 27; Marley Richards 3/25, Zaheem Ali 2/33) vs NORTH EAST 159 (46.4 overs) (Zackary Stewart 44, Elijah Fuentes 30 not out; Zyon Daniel 3/11, Chad Singh 2/12, Nicholai Castillo 2/18, Samir Boodoo 2/20). East won by 18 runs.

CENTRAL 35/2 (11 overs) vs SOUTH EAST. Match abandoned.

SOUTH 157/6 (36 overs) (S Stewart 38 not out, E Ramcharan 38; A Premchand 3/28) vs SOUTH WEST 7/1 (6.2 overs). Match abandoned.