Improving public transport system

File photo

DEOCHAND RAMJIT SINGH

DURING MY recent visit to New York with my wife, who is originally from there, I had the opportunity to experience a public transportation system that is efficient, reliable, and accessible.

The contrast between New York’s well-structured transport network and the dysfunctional system in TT highlights a critical issue that we have neglected for far too long.

Public transport is not just a means of getting from point A to point B; it is a vital pillar of economic development, public safety, and environmental sustainability. Yet, despite significant government spending, our transportation system remains inefficient, unsafe, and unreliable.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) operates one of the world’s largest public transit networks, serving approximately 3.6 million passengers on an average weekday across its subway and bus systems. The subway alone consists of 472 stations, covering 245 miles of track, and operates 24/7, ensuring that citizens have continuous access to safe and affordable transport.

>

In contrast, the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) in TT, which was allocated $276 million in the 2023 budget, struggles to provide even the most basic level of service. The fleet is outdated, routes are inconsistent, and buses frequently break down.

According to official data, PTSC serves roughly 50,000 passengers daily, a tiny fraction of our population of 1.5 million. This means the vast majority of citizens rely on private transport, including unregulated and often unsafe PH taxis. The result? Traffic congestion, inefficiency, and increased crime risks.

New York has invested heavily in making public transport a viable alternative to private car ownership, which has contributed to reducing urban congestion and air pollution.

Meanwhile in TT, lack of a reliable transit system has forced citizens into purchasing more vehicles, contributing to one of the highest per capita vehicle ownership rates in the Caribbean – nearly one car per every two citizens. This has led to severe congestion, particularly in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Chaguanas, costing businesses and the economy millions in lost productivity each year.

One area where TT has seen relative success in public transportation is with its water taxi service. Operating primarily between San Fernando and Port of Spain, the service has demonstrated how maritime transport can effectively alleviate road congestion. However, its potential remains underutilised.

New York efficiently integrates its ferries into its broader transport system, connecting boroughs and easing commuter traffic. TT could adopt a similar model by expanding water taxi routes to underserved regions.

Imagine water taxis connecting Mayaro, Toco, Chaguanas, and Felicity to Port of Spain, providing a viable alternative for thousands of daily commuters. Such a system would not only ease rush-hour congestion, but also encourage economic growth in outlying communities.

One of the most alarming issues with our public transport system is safety. While New York’s subway and buses are heavily policed, with over 2,500 transit officers patrolling stations and vehicles daily, TT’s commuters are left vulnerable.

With crime on the rise, unregulated PH taxis have become a necessity for many but are also a serious risk. Reports of robberies, kidnappings, and assaults involving PH drivers are disturbingly common, yet the government has done little to provide a safer alternative.

>

A proper transport system would eliminate the need for these unregulated services and significantly reduce crime associated with public transit.

Public transport reform is not just a matter of policy – it is a matter of priorities. For decades, successive governments have poured billions into infrastructural projects, yet public transportation remains an afterthought.

In 2023, $2.3 billion was allocated to road infrastructure, compared to just $276 million for PTSC, a disparity that reflects a misguided belief that road expansion alone will solve our traffic and mobility issues.

New York’s MTA, on the other hand, operates on a US$19.2 billion annual budget, but crucially it generates over US$8 billion in fare revenue, demonstrating that a well-managed public transit system can be both self-sustaining and profitable. TT has failed to implement a similar revenue model, with PTSC remaining heavily dependent on government subsidies despite consistently poor service delivery.

Transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in TT, with road transport accounting for nearly 60 per cent of total emissions. New York has made strides in promoting greener alternatives, investing in electric buses and subway upgrades that significantly reduce carbon footprints. In contrast, our government continues to subsidise gasoline and diesel, further encouraging excessive car use instead of promoting mass transit solutions.

Expanding eco-friendly transport solutions, such as electric buses and water taxis, would not only improve efficiency, but also align with our national commitments to reducing emissions under the Paris Agreement on climate change. An electrified bus fleet, improved rail options, and better urban planning could cut emissions by at least 25 per cent, creating a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

TT’s public transport crisis is not a result of insufficient funding – it is a result of poor governance, lack of vision, and misplaced priorities. Here’s what we need to do:

1. Expand and modernise PTSC’s fleet with electric and hybrid buses, ensuring greater coverage and reliability.

2. Develop a rapid transit system, whether it be a light rail network or dedicated bus lanes, to ease congestion.

>

3. Subsidise public transport instead of private vehicle fuel, making mass transit the more affordable option.

4. Expand water taxi routes to include Mayaro, Toco, Chaguanas, and Felicity, offering an alternative to road congestion.

5. Introduce smart transit solutions, such as real-time tracking apps and contactless payment, to enhance commuter experience.

6. Increase security on public transport, deploying dedicated transit officers to improve safety and restore confidence in the system.

The contrast between New York’s well-integrated transport network and TT’s chaotic system is stark. Our continued reliance on PH taxis, outdated buses, and inefficient road expansion projects will only deepen our economic and social problems. If we are serious about tackling traffic congestion, reducing crime, and cutting emissions, then we must demand real transport reform.

TT deserves a modern, safe, and sustainable public transport system – one that works for all, not just those who can afford to drive. The question is not whether we can afford to fix this problem – the question is whether we can afford not to.

The choice is ours.