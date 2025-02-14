Hinds signs off on3 more SoE orders

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has issued three detention orders under the emergency powers regulations, targeting individuals allegedly linked to violent gang activity and crime.

The orders, dated February 12, authorise the preventive detention of Sterling Walcott, Akhim Ravello, and Tyereeke Williamson, citing threats to public safety and national security.

Walcott of Richardson Trace, Pepper Village, Fyzabad, has been identified as the leader of the Oropouche Gang, which operates within the Oropouche district and surrounding areas.

According to the detention order, he is allegedly involved in murders, narcotics, and firearms-trafficking and is accused of planning violent retaliatory attacks using high-powered weapons.

The order authorises his detention at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC) in Arima, or any other facility designated by the minister.

Ravello also known as "Sabby" or "Sabbie" of Duke Street, St Mary’s Village, South Oropouche, has been named as a member of the Oropouche Gang. Authorities claim he has conspired with others to execute violent reprisals, allegedly involving the use of high-powered weapons.

Like Walcott, he will be held at the ECRC under the minister’s directive.

Williamson also known as "Loverboy" or "Russian" of Upper Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, has been identified as a high-ranking enforcer of the Rasta City/7 Gang (Alien Faction). The order alleges he has been involved in public murders using high-powered firearms and has been recruited to carry out further violent gang activity.

Williamson is also ordered to be detained at the ECRC.

The emergency powers regulations allow the government to detain individuals without charge if they are deemed a threat to public safety, order, or national security. The orders say these detentions are preventive measures aimed at disrupting criminal networks and preventing further violence.

Under the regulations, detainees have the right to challenge their detention before a review tribunal, which assesses whether their continued detention is justified.

The tribunal has already convened twice since the start of the State of Emergency on December 30, 2024, and has submitted its first report to the minister.

Another person, Deshob Ruben, has objected to being named in a detention order signed by Hinds which named him as a member of the Resistance Gang.

In a Newsday story dated February 13, Ruben says he is still walking freely, intends to go to work as usual and is now afraid that the order could make him a target of gangs since that order identified him as being a member of a gang.

>