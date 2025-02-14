Derrick Seales changes musical course

Derrick Seales -

After over three decades in the music industry, Derrick “Dr Seales” Seales is shifting his focus in a different direction.

Seales, a former band member, is a finalist in the National Action Cultural Committee (NJAC) 2025 Young Kings Calypso Monarch Competition with his calypso, Unite the Caribbean.

“I am no longer part of any band since 2020, so I’m now starting the second half of my career and focussing more on self,” Seales told Newsday in a phone interview.

He said although it is not the first time he has been a finalist in the Young Kings competition, being in a band meant that he could not give calypso the required attention, as he could not just focus on one type of music.

“I’ve always been part of the calypso fraternity, but because of spending most of my career in a band, I had to be versatile, so I did everything back in the 80s and 90s.”

Among the bands with which he sang were Shandelier, Sound Revolution and Roy Cape All Stars. He’s now part of the cast of D’ Kaiso Dynasty, formerly Kaiso House, and has confidence that his song will do well.

“I think my song is strong enough to take the crown.”

The finals take place on February 18 at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 7 pm.

Seales said although some of the other finalists may be much younger than he is, he is ready for the challenge.

“I am young at heart. I am well prepared to go up against them.”

He said he has noticed this year that a lot of the songs are using old rhythms.

“That’s why the music is so sweet this year. A lot of the young artistes seem to appreciate the older music. Everything is coming full circle.”

He too is embracing and enjoying their music.

“Over my career I have had so many conversations with the younger artistes, and I always tell them that nothing comes easy, what you put out is what you get.”

Seales said he would have also liked to enter the Calypso Monarch competition, but he missed the deadline to submit his registration.