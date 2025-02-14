BpTT awards shipping contract to Blue Water TT

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) Victoria Avenue , Port of Spain. - File photo

BpTT has awarded a customs brokerage contract to Danish-owned shipping company Blue Water Shipping TT Ltd.

In a media release on February 14, Blue Water said the contract is to provide freight forwarding and customs brokerage services for bpTT’s local operations.

“The scope of this contract includes freight forwarding, inclusive of land transportation, and customs brokerage, ensuring seamless and efficient logistics support tailored to bpTT’s operational needs.

“This contract will support bpTT’s extensive exploration and production activities across offshore platforms and processing facilities.”

With over 2,500 employees at 80 offices around the world, Blue Water was able to deliver local expertise while leveraging its global capabilities and strong international track record of delivering end-to-end supply-chain solutions.

“As a leading logistics provider specialising in the oil, gas and energy sector operations, Blue Water Shipping brings a wealth of experience and a globally.”

Blue Water Shipping general manager Ian Seejagat said the company was committed to delivering sustainable energy logistics.

“We are honoured to partner with bpTT and contribute to the advancement of the region’s energy sector with a Best-in-Town approach.

“Our team of local experts is committed to delivering innovative, reliable and environmentally responsible supply chain solutions that supports critical infrastructure development and drive operational excellence.”

The company, founded in Denmark in 1972, said it intends to be a trusted logistics partner in the Caribbean’s evolving energy landscape.

“We want to be Best in Town – meaning the best, local freight forwarder in the business areas we operate – whether the assignment is local or global.”