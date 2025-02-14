[UPDATED] Jason Mohammed's 204 keeps Red Force in front against Hurricanes

FILE PHOTO: Jason Mohammed - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed continued his prolific season with an innings of 204 not out against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on day two of their West Indies Four-Day Championship round-three clash at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on February 13.

Mohammed has now scored 483 runs in three innings with scores of 204 not out, 176 and 103.

Resuming day two on 104 not out, Mohammed kept on batting and completed his double century just before the tea break. His 298-ball innings included 13 fours and seven sixes.

The experienced batsman took Red Force from 326/3 overnight to an impressive 529/5 declared in their first innings. Red Force declared at the tea break.

Off-spin bowler Rahkeem Cornwall picked up 3/127 in 36 overs for the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes closed day two on 45 without loss, still trailing Red Force by 484 runs. West Indies opener Mikyle Louis is unbeaten on 23.

After a delay by one and a half hours because of rain, Red Force skipper Joshua Da Silva and Mohammed continued their marathon innings. Resuming on 120 not out, Da Silva was dismissed for 152 off 214 balls with 12 fours and one six. Da Silva and Mohammed put on 259 runs for the fourth wicket, before the former was removed by Cornwall leg before.

Mohammed increased his scoring rate as he got past the 150-run mark as Red Force looked for quick runs before declaring. Joshua James chipped in with 31 off 30 balls and Khary Pierre made 14 off 24 deliveries.

Shortly after Mohammed cracked spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr for four through covers, the Red Force declared.

Fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip opened the bowling for Red Force aiming for early wickets. There was a short rain delay in the last session when the Hurricanes were on 35, before Louis and Kadeem Henry (17 not out) returned to bat the remaining overs without any loss.

At Windsor Park in Dominica, Windward Islands Volcanoes have taken a slim lead against Combined Campuses and Colleges. In reply to CCC's total of 216, Volcanoes closed on 232/8.

At Kensington Oval in Barbados, Jamaica Scorpions will have work to do heading into day three. Barbados Pride earned a 62-run lead on first innings after scoring 293. In their second innings, Scorpions ended day two on 26/1.

There was no play on day two at Providence Stadium in Guyana in a match between Guyana Harpy Eagles and West Indies Academy because of rain.

Summarised scores:

TT RED FORCE 529/5 dec. (Jason Mohammed 204 not out, Joshua Da Silva 152, Amir Jangoo 60; Rahkeem Cornwall 3/127) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 45/0 (Mikyle Louis 23 not out).

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 231 (Odean Smith 50, Jeavor Royal 43; Chaim Holder 3/66, Kraigg Brathwaite 2/1, Jomel Warrican 2/42, Kemar Roach 2/45) and 26/1 (Kirk McKenzie 14 not out) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 293 (Jonathan Drakes 108, Leniko Boucher 55; Brad Barnes 6/94, Jermaine Blackwood 2/32).

CCC 216 (Damel Evelyn 53, Johann Jeremiah 40; Darel Cyrus 5/71, Kenneth Dember 3/68) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 232/8 (Gian Benjamin 49, K Dember 40 not out; Akeem Jordan 4/94, Romario Greaves).

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 87/4 (Raymond Perez 29, Kevlon Anderson 22; Jediah Blades 3/15) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY.

