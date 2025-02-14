Abusive Moruga father still in custody, children with Children's Authority

ACP South/Central Wayne Mystar said he cannot confirm if the man detained for abusing one of his sons, while holding a knife in his hands, is wanted for crimes committed in the United States.

Mystar said now that information is being circulated on social media to that effect, the police will make contact with Interpol to determine if there is any veracity to these online posts.

Mystar said when a suspect is detained, checks are usually made within TT to ascertain whether they have any outstanding warrants for their arrest. “Now that this has surfaced, we will make contact with Interpol to make the necessary enquiries.

“I will first have to talk with the investigators because people put up all kinds of things on social media.”

A news release purporting to be from the Montgomery County Department of Police, has been in circulation online, indicating that the man committed crimes in August 2014 and was charged. However, he fled the jurisdiction to Trinidad and is currently wanted by that police department.

Mystar said no charges have been laid against the 43-year-old suspect who is from Marac Village and who was taken into custody by the Special Victim Department (SVD) around 9 pm on February 11, after a video of him abusing his son, was shared with the Moruga police. The video was also shared online.

The Children’s Authority also went to the home of the suspect and rescued the nine-year-old child along with his siblings aged seven and five.

“When investigations conclude, he could face several counts of cruelty to children. That is the primary offence,” Mystar said.

The rescued boys, he said, remain in the custody of the Children's Authority as they try to sort out in whose care they should be assigned. The siblings' mother was reportedly murdered and they were living with their father.

Neighbours who said the Moruga man was often abusive, especially when he was under the influence of alcohol, recorded the three-minute and 20 seconds long video of the screaming child as he was held by the man who was also holding a knife.