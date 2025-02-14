7 men rob 3 women in Piarco

A Piarco woman was beaten and her mother and sister robbed after seven masked men forced their way into their home.

The 35-year-old woman was outside around 7.50 am on February 13 when the men approached. One had a gun.

The men forced her back into the house, which she shares with her 28-year-old sister and 59-year-old mother.

When they got inside, one suspect began hitting the woman in the head as he demanded money. She gave the men her $3,000 phone, keys to her car and $10,000 in gold jewellery.

The men went into her sister's bedroom, woke her up, and stole her US$550 phone, Xbox with controllers worth US$430, $1,000 power amplifier, $3,000 house amplifier and a Behringer crossover valued at $2,000.

A Behringer crossover is a device that separates audio into different frequency ranges and sends them to the right speakers.

Next, the men went to the victim’s mother’s room, where they stole more gold jewellery, valued at $60,000.

The men fled in the victims' cars. Investigations are ongoing.

In El Dorado, four men robbed a man walking on Meade Street of his black iPhone 8 valued at £115 (approximately $980).

US $1,200 white iPhone 8, $18 in cash, a black bag containing three Amazon Firesticks totalling $1,500, two pairs of earplugs costing $350, a bottle of £150 Armani cologne and other personal belongings.

The victim said around 12.15 pm, he was walking when a silver car stopped in front of him with four men.

One of them, whom the victim described as dark in complexion with dreadlocks, walked up to him and announced a robbery.

He was unable to describe the others to the police.

The make and model of the car are also unknown. After the robbery, the men got back in the car and drove off.

Tunapuna police are investigating.