2nd Closet to sell Machel Montano's clothes

Machel Montano and the owners of 2nd Closet, Aliyah Clarke, left, and Kaleen Sanois, right, among the clothing, shoes, caps and accessories to be curated for the Pop Up Vintage Shop with Machel Montano. -

Fans of Machel Montano will get a chance to own some of the apparel worn by soca star, on or off stage, via a pop-up sale.

A curated collection of Montano's gently-used "fits, kits, and accessories," will go on sale at pop-up event, a media release said.

The 2nd Closet will host the pop-up thrift shop on February 15-16 at the Calabash Garden, Tragarete Road, Port-of-Spain.

Founded by young attorney Aliyah Clarke and University of Trinidad and Tobago fashion and design graduate Kaleen Sanois, 2nd Closet's thrift shop began in 2020 during the pandemic, as a sustainable and cost-effective option for people who wanted quality, gently-used clothing, the release said.

While Clarke and Sanois have hosted several thrift shop pop-ups in the last four years, this is their first collaboration with a celebrity, and they’re thrilled with the partnership, the release said.

>

“When we started, it was because we both love fashion, and we wanted to work in fashion. Kaleen has formal training in fashion and design, but my background is in law. Our business began primarily online; we sold the clothes via Instagram," Clarke said in the release.

"We also wanted to build a community of our friends who had thrift shops or shopped in them. So, we started doing the pop-ups and invited them and other vendors we knew to participate. And it just grew from there.”

The women say they are pleased with the progress of their small business and especially the community they have built.

“We have a diverse community of people who are interested in sustainability while thinking about how they spend their money. We were surprised by the number of young people who come to the pop-ups, but also older persons as well,” Sanois said.

Montano said he was excited to collaborate with the duo because of their work ethic and passion, and their commitment to building the business and realising their vision. He was introduced to 2nd Closet through his wife, Renee, who previously collaborated with the women by submitting her clothing for one of their pop-ups last year.

Montano said in the release, “I’ve been considering the best way to lighten my wardrobe, as it were, and extend the life of some of the pieces. As an entertainer, you accumulate a lot of clothing and accessories over time, and I’ve been at it for four decades. Some pieces I’ve worn only once.

“As I share my personal style with the world through this pop-up shop, I'm also excited to be a part of the growing movement towards sustainable fashion. I'm proud to collaborate with 2nd Closet on this initiative, which promotes sustainability but builds a community that values the stories behind our clothes.”

While admitting that some items hold great sentimental value, the 2024 Calypso Monarch knows that they'll never be worn again and would like to share them with fans who will cherish and wear them with love, the release said.

>

“In the case of on-stage garments, each one holds a special memory; some represent milestones in my journey and career. It's taken time and patience to bring this project to life, and I’m happy these meaningful pieces will now find a home with others, knowing they'll bring joy to those who receive them. It is a worthwhile initiative,” Montano said.

Montano’s casual clothes include a lineup of brands such as AApe, Adidas, Dope, Gstar, Hugo Boss, Nike, Pink Dolphin, Y3, and Zara, with prices starting at $100, the release said. The pop-up will also feature a section of donated clothing from Montano’s closet and a curated selection of vintage T-shirts. The soca star said this was his way of giving back to the community and saying “thank you” to the fans who have supported him throughout his career, the release said.

Copies of King of Soca, Montano's biography, written by his mother, Elizabeth Montano, and Montano’s specialty chocolates, including his 60 per cent dark chocolate, will also be available at the pop-up event. For those unable to make it to the pop-up, items will also be available online.

The release said, "This collaboration between the Montanos and 2nd Closet reflects a growing global fashion trend where vintage or pre-loved celebrity clothing gets a second chance at life. According to ThredUp, the largest resale platform for apparel, shoes, and accessories, the global second-hand apparel market hit US$197 billion in 2023. The company notes that more people are going after celebrity second-hand clothing because of the quality, exclusivity, and high fashion."