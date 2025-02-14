2 boys killed in accident – Threats at victim's wake in Marabella

Clevon Collymore whose nephew Trey Collymore was one of two boys killed in a crash on February 10 in Pointe-a-Pierre near the Flower Pot Beach. - Photo by Innis Francis

THREATS were reportedly made to the lives of two of the three youths who survived the February 10 car crash which left two other teenagers dead.

With threats being made, the uncle of one of the deceased boys is calling for peace and calm during what is an emotionally-charged period.

Clevon Collymore told Newsday he is also praying for the recovery of the third accident victim Joel Yarde, 16, of Battoo Avenue, Marabella, who remains warded at San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) and is said to be in critical but stable condition.

He said Yarde's mother is a police officer and is a friend of his family.

Yarde was among five occupants of a Nissan Tiida, driven by one of the survivors, who failed to stop at a police road block in Marabella. He drove off at high speed with police giving chase. The underaged driver lost control of the car which crashed into a light pole along Southern Main Road, Pointe-a-Pierre, near Flower Pot Beach.

The accident claimed the lives of Kelita Jamal King, 16, of Riverside Road, Battoo Boulevard, Marabella and Trey Collymore, 15, of Harmony Hall, Marabella.

Collymore's uncle's appeal followed a near attack on one of the survivors when he turned up at the wake for Trey at the Collymore family residence on the night of February 12.

“No matter what they do now, nothing could bring my nephew and Kelita King back to life,” Collymore said. He said the 14-year-old crash survivor was accompanied to the wake by his mother.

“As soon as they arrived, seven youths come after him. I don't know how they got the call so fast (that the survivor had turned up at the wake) and how they reached down here so quickly.”

Collymore said he had to intervene and tell the aggressive youths he wanted no trouble or violence at his home. He said the survivor's mother also spoke to the youths and he and the mother were able to diffuse the situation and get the boys to calm down. The seven left the wake.

Collymore said the survivor was a passenger in the car and did nothing wrong.

“That boy is frightened for his life. He just crying. I asked him how they were able to convince Trey to go in the car with them, but he just bowed his head and started crying again.

“He did nothing wrong. He was just a passenger like the others. If anyone has to take blame, it is the driver, but then again, all of them are children, all of them are underaged and they were just having fun.

“The seven youths who came to my house, accused (name called) and the driver of running away after the accident and leaving the three boys (King, Collymore and Yarde) to dead in the car. They accused the two of not trying to help the others or to call for help.

“My nephew was still alive and was taken to the (San Fernando) general hospital where he died.”

Collymore claimed the teen who was driving the car had gone into hiding after he was interviewed by police and was released.

Collymore said he did not report the threats to police since no violence took place and the seven youths left soon after.

He also revealed that Yarde had, from his hospital bed, sent a WhatsApp message to Trey's brother on Thursday to express his condolences.

"He told my other nephew that he was real sorry that his brother died. I am really glad to hear he (Yarde) is up. He is focused and aware of what is happening but he is not talking too much," Collymore said.

Niketa Dayal, King's aunt, also told the Newsday via a voice message, “Nobody hates him (the driver). Nobody is against him but he will be held accountable.

“It is just a tragic thing that happened. Two youths lost their lives and we (families) just want the support, just as we would support him.

“We don't hate him, but we would appreciate the support at least,” Dayal said, explaining that neither the driver nor his parents have contacted the families of the deceased boys.

Dayal in an earlier interview with Newsday, said that the driver was one of her nephew's friend, who often visited him at her home.

She said she understands that Yarde suffered extensive damage to his hip, has a broken arm and also suffered cuts and bruises.

“There is a fear as to whether he would even walk again. This would take therapy and some time, I guess."

Dayal said the autopsies on her nephew and Trey, scheduled for Thursday, are expected to be done on Friday at the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary.

“There was an error with the spelling of Jamal's name so we had to go and get it corrected today (February 13)."

Marabella police said they are still in the process of conducting interviews to try and establish, without a doubt, who was really driving the car in the fatal accident. Following this, guidance will be sought on if charges are to be laid.

Contacted for a comment, ACP (South) Wayne Mystar said he was unaware of any death threats being made to any of the survivors of the crash but added that once a formal report is made to the police, investigations will be done and people will be held to account.