Young: Time to digitise Trinidad and Tobago

Energy Minister Stuart Young - Photo by Innis Francis

Energy Minister Stuart Young says the Digital Transformation Ministry must move out of the "crib" stage as it is time for action.

Speaking at the launch of the National Digital Transformation Strategy (NDTS) Symposium, From Ideas to Action, the ministry introduced two new initiatives: Engage.gov.tt, an interactive public platform, and AskNDTS, an artificial intelligence (AI) app designed to help the public better understand the NDTS.

Young said he is not waiting for the ministry to “crawl” before running and believes TT must embrace digitisation as a core part of daily processes, especially within the public service.

While setting up the new ministry took longer than expected due to staffing and resource requirements, Young said for the next five years, it would be unacceptable for essential services to remain offline.

He shared an example from his travels where consulate and embassy staff struggled with visa payment systems, an issue he said requires urgent resolution, as he stressed the drive for ministries to go digital, saying it is non-negotiable.

"The only constants in life are death and change. It's time to embrace change."

He urged the use of available technology to simplify and improve efficiency. Young said digitisation, when done efficiently, can simplify government operations and enhance TT’s future prospects.

"I call on our youth to get excited, get ready, and stand by. It's your turn now to bring your ideas, innovation, energy and initiative."

He highlighted the importance of transparency and said decades of data should not be kept secret or stored in isolated rooms.

"How can we expect to attract interest if we hide this valuable information?"

Young said he tasked a young person in the ministry with making this data accessible to the world. Such actions, he believes, could unlock opportunities, like the discovery of geological structures or new reservoirs.

"Simple actions like this can drive incredible change."

Looking ahead, he expressed confidence in the country's digital future. He shared his experience visiting an unnamed foreign intelligence agency, where he saw young people at the forefront of cybersecurity efforts, underscoring his belief that digital transformation is here to stay.

"We must harness technology to stay cutting edge and ensure our citizens benefit from it."

He acknowledged the critical role of having robust cybersecurity. He said the government is focused on it.

"Cybersecurity is evolving rapidly worldwide, and we must stay ahead of it."

Young reflected on the evolution of technology in the last decade from letters and faxes to email, cell phones, and smartphones.

"Here we are in 2025, and I want to assure you this government is committed to accelerating our progress into the digital age to ensure our citizens and the world remain connected with us."

He spoke briefly on the ministry, sharing it was established in July 2021, and described it as no spur-of-the-moment decision.

He highlighted the government's focus on border protection, with the creation of the Travel Pass app, an initiative he worked on during the covid19 pandemic. The app allowed travellers worldwide to complete health and travel requirements through their smartphones, computers, or tablets.

It informed passengers of the tests, vaccines, and measures required before travelling, ensuring secure, privacy-protecting, verifiable sharing of health data with airlines and governments.

"If we can create digital solutions in the pandemic to fight the pandemic, there’s no reason why we can’t digitise more services."

Young said the government's aim is a future where passengers could electronically fill out all necessary forms before boarding a flight, streamlining processes and improving security. He said with the help of AI, data could be analysed quickly and any potential red flags identified.

