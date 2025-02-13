What is their work hours?

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales -

THE EDITOR: I write to ask the Minister of Public Utilities, as well as the CEO of WASA, to inform the public of the hours of work for the daily-paid workers of the various WASA sub-offices.

I have observed men and women at a sub-office in the East departing their workplace as early as 9 am regularly.

Please inform us whether they are being paid for the actual hours of work or short-changing their employer? If it is the latter, then this is a blatant form of robbery.

I await a response with bated breath.

SUMINTRA SAMAROO

via e-mail