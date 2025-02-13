UNC nominees 'up to challenge' for PNM strongholds

Nominees being screened to represent the UNC in four PNM-held constituencies in the 2025 general election feel they are up to the challenge if selected.

The UNC screened nominees for the Laventille East/Morvant, Laventille West, St Ann's East, Port of Spain North/St Ann's West and Port of Spain South constituencies on February 11.

For the PNM, incumbents Stuart Young and Keith Scotland, SC, are set to contest Port of Spain North/St Ann's West and Port of Spain South respectively, while newcomer Kareem Marcelle will replace Fitzgerald Hinds as candidate in Laventille West, and Christian Birchwood will replace Adrian Leonce in Laventille East/Morvant.

Among those being screened by the UNC for a chance to go up against Young were former temporary senator Dominic Smith, 36, and attorney Jose Young, 29 (no relation to the incumbent).

Speaking to Newsday before screening on February 11, Smith said while he represented the party in the Senate in 2022, he did not automatically expect to be selected.

"I am offering myself humbly as an option for the party, and I'm certainly not here relaxing on my laurels. I am grateful for the opportunity I had in the Senate, but that by no means guarantees a position for me. I am here to serve."

Jose Young said he had done legal work behind the scenes for politicians before, and figured it was time to try being on the front line.

Asked how he felt about going up against the incumbent if selected, he said: "I think it makes a good headline."

Smith, however, was more determined when asked the same question.

"I think it is important, as a nation, we understand that this is a crucial time in our nation's history.

"We come in against the backdrop of mass crime, poor infrastructure, unemployment and underemployment, especially in the areas of youth and youth development. And so the message is very clear: no seat is a safe seat and every seat is up for grabs in this national election, and Port of Spain North/St Ann's West is no different."

Screening for a chance to take on Scotland in Port of Spain South were actor Trevon Jugmohan, 39, and TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) labourer Darren Garner, 37.

Jugmohan said he tried remaining politically neutral as an artist, but having turned 39 in January, he believed it was time to try to make a difference.

"We need to do something. It's bad."

Garner unsuccessfully contested the Port of Spain North/St Ann's West seat in the 2020 general election, winning only 14.6 per cent of the votes.

On going up against Scotland – an attorney who was recently designated as senior counsel – if he's selected again, Garner said it was time for younger representation.

"I myself...have recently graduated law school, so I have my LLB (Bachelor of Laws) myself."

"So it would be a journey, a privilege even, to show the nation (that) while we have individuals who would have been in particular spaces for quite some time, we need some fresh ideas."

Similarly, Jugmohan said he hoped to bring a youthful perspective to the area's representation.

Also being screened on Tuesday night were judiciary worker Nicolene Roberts and former candidate Kareem Baird to contest the Laventille East/Morvant seat.

Baird said he was hoping to give constituents "something, again, other than what they have been receiving for the past 60-plus years."

While he was optimistic about his chances of being selected again, he said he did not expect it would be handed to him.

"It gives me a bit of confidence, but we are never to know how things would work. So we always hope for the best and leave everything in God's hands."

Baird's wife, Siniaya Lessey, 35, and her brother Simeon were killed in the carpark of the Courts Megastore in San Juan on December 17, 2023, allegedly by an off-duty police officer. PC Sidney Roberts was arrested and charged with the crime four days later.

Nicolene Roberts, however, believes she has what it takes to represent constituents, having worked her way up in the community from selling punches and juices to getting a degree in psychology and currently studying for a master's degree in counselling.

If selected as a candidate and if she wins the seat, she said she wanted to dedicate her efforts to strengthening families in the community.

Hoping to be selected to contest Laventille West is UNC's 2020

candidate Rodney Stowe.

He received 1,324 votes to Hinds' 9,310. He said his work never stopped in the community since losing at the polls.

St Ann's East executives told Newsday they had not received any applicants to screen but Newsday understands something was being worked out that night to have the spot filled.

The UNC began screening on November 29 but has only confirmed eight candidates from some 16 screening sessions. At a media conference on February 12, the party's political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said it hoped to finish screening all candidates by the following week, and the seemingly slow pace was because the party was doing its due diligence. She also said the logistical work of forming a new coalition slowed the process.

In contrast, the UNC's main competition, the ruling PNM, has already confirmed 37 candidates, with only the Cumuto/Manzanilla, Diego Martin Central, Diego Martin North/East and Diego Martin West constituencies outstanding.

General secretary Foster Cummings said those seats would be screened on February 17 at the party's Balisier House headquarters. The party began screening on August 23.

Gary Griffith's National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has confirmed ten candidates and Mickela Panday's Patriotic Front (PF) has announced seven.

UNC's selected candidates

Aranjuez/St Joseph – Devesh Maharaj

Arouca/Lopinot – Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj

Barataria/San Juan – Saddam Hosein

Chaguanas East – Vandana Mohit

San Fernando East – John Michael Alibocas

San Fernando West – Dr Michael Dowlath

Toco/Sangre Grande – Wayne Sturge

Trincity/Maloney – Richard Smith