U17 Soca Warriors aim to keep World Cup dreams alive

TT U17 men's player Phillip Nelson vies for possession of the ball aginst a British Virgin Islands player during their Concacaf U17 qualifier match, on February 9, 2025 at the Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-17 squad must win their remaining two games in Group B of the Concacaf Under-17 Qualifiers to ensure they have the best chance to top the table and earn automatic qualification to the FIFA U17 World Cup later this year.

The young Soca Warriors resume their quest against a struggling Sint Maarten outfit at the Estadio Nacional in Costa Rica on February 13 from 6 pm (TT time).

TT (four pts) are currently third on the five-team standings with hosts Costa Rica (six pts) on top and Guyana (four pts) in second place owing to a superior one-goal difference over TT. The top three have already played two matches and each have two remaining.

TT drew their opening match against Guyana 1-1 but bounced back to trump British Virgin Islands (BVI) 3-1, two days later. After the second result, TT climbed to top of the group before Costa Rica slammed five past BVI and Guyana beating Sint Maarten 3-0, both on February 11.

Costa have won both opening games while Guyana, like TT, have drawn one and won one.

However, only the group leaders at the end of the round gain automatic U17 World Cup qualification. For TT, to secure pole position they must defeat Sint Maarten and Costa Rica, unless if the hosts slip up in their penultimate round clash against Guyana, also on February 13.

Likewise, if Guyana stumble against Costa Rica and BVI in their final two games, it gives TT an increased chance of qualifying, once they stay unbeaten in the next two matches.

With Concacaf designated eight spots for the World Cup, so far, Canada and Curacao are undefeated in Group A after two matches while Mexico and Nicaragua share the same record in Group C.

Only one match had been played in the remaining groups, up to press time on February 12, with Puerto Rico on top in Group D, Haiti in Group E, USA in Group F, Panama in Group G and El Salvador in Group H.

The FIFA U17 World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

TT’s Concacaf U17 Qualifiers Squad:

Goalkeepers: Levi Williams (Inter Miami/USA), Necose Moore (Chaguanas North Secondary), Mikhail Clement (Naparima College/Cox Coaching School)

Defenders: Sheridan McNish (New England Revolution/USA), Jaydon Caprietta (Naparima College/Cox Coaching School), Jimally Renne (Presentation College San Fernando/Point Fortin Youth Academy), Chaz Williams, Quinton John (both Inter Miami/USA), Adam Pierre (St Benedict’s College/Point Fortin Civic)

Midfielders: Eran McLeod (St Mary’s College/San Juan Jabloteh), Dominic Joseph (Vancouver Whitecaps/Canada), Criston Gomez (Arima North Secondary/QPCC FC), Nikosi Foncette (Presentation College San Fernando/Crowne Trace FC), Seth Hadeed (Fatima College/QPCC FC), Dominic Joseph (Vancouver Whitecaps/Canada), Caden Trestrail (Fatima College/Defence Force)

Attackers: Timothy Valentine (TSF Academy/USA), Jasai Theophilus (QRC/ Pro Series), Adasa Richardson (Naparima College/Cox Coaching School), Phillip Nelson (QRC/City FC), Josiah Kallicharan (Eastbourne United/England)