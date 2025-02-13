Soca 'lessons' from Grenada

THE EDITOR: Grenada has carved out its own identity in soca music, refining the art form with a distinctive style that continues to gain international recognition. The evolution of soca in Grenada reflects the island’s rich cultural heritage and the dedication of its artistes.

Among those leading this movement are Wrenroy “Blacka Dan” Ogiste and Hollice “Mr Killa” Mapp, both of whom have significantly shaped Grenada’s musical landscape. Their contributions have not only solidified Grenada’s presence in the soca world, but have also impacted the country’s youth and future generations.

Blacka Dan is known for his energetic performances and powerful lyrics, blending traditional Grenadian rhythms with contemporary soca. His music resonates with audiences locally and internationally, serving as an inspiration for aspiring artistes.

Beyond performance, he actively mentors young musicians, playing a key role in sustaining and developing the genre in Grenada.

Similarly, Mr Killa has left a significant mark on the industry with his unique style and commitment to pushing the boundaries of Grenadian soca.

His advocacy for young talent ensures soca remains an avenue for cultural expression and national pride. By investing in emerging artistes, he strengthens the industry’s future and positions Grenada as a hub for musical excellence.

A defining feature of Grenada’s soca industry is its structured approach to nurturing young talent. This investment safeguards the genre’s future and provides musicians with resources to succeed.

These initiatives not only contribute to the country’s musical legacy, but also serve as tools for economic and social development.

By creating pathways for sustainable careers in music, Grenada reinforces the idea that soca is more than entertainment – it is integral to national identity and progress.

In contrast, the soca industry in TT, despite its dominance, faces challenges in unity and support among artistes. While the country remains the birthplace of soca and continues to produce world-class talent, local artistes have expressed concerns about the lack of structural support and collaboration.

The industry is highly competitive, with opportunities often limited by internal politics and a fragmented landscape that makes it difficult for emerging artistes to gain traction.

The absence of a comprehensive system to develop young talent in TT hinders the industry's long-term sustainability. Unlike Grenada, which prioritises youth investment, TT struggles with obstacles that make it difficult for artistes to thrive. The lack of consistent support networks and infrastructural backing means many promising musicians are overlooked or unable to sustain their careers.

These concerns reflect broader issues within TT's creative sector. Soca has immense potential for national development, yet the absence of strategic planning and investment limits its impact.

Success in soca is not solely dependent on individual talent, but requires a collective effort to build a sustainable ecosystem. Strengthening the industry through mentorship programmes, financial investments, and structural support would address the shortcomings currently faced by the soca landscape in TT.

Grenada’s success in soca is not only evident in its artistes' musical output, but also in the strategic approach taken to ensure its longevity. By prioritising the development of young talent, the country has positioned itself as a formidable force in the industry.

Artistes like Blacka Dan and Mr Killa exemplify the importance of community-driven initiatives in fostering growth. Their contributions serve as a blueprint for how soca can be both an artistic and economic asset, ensuring the genre remains a powerful cultural force.

As soca continues to evolve, Grenada’s model offers valuable insights into the significance of unity, investment, and long-term vision.

While TT remains a powerhouse, addressing systemic challenges hindering support and development could propel the industry to greater heights. By embracing a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach, the soca fraternity can create a future where artistes from all backgrounds succeed, ultimately benefiting the entire Caribbean music landscape.

PAUL SARRAN

via e-mail