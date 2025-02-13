Rio Claro East ease past Princes Town West in South championship

Rio Claro East maintained their position atop the Secondary Schools Cricket League south championship standings after securing their third win on the trot, courtesy of a seven-wicket victory over Princes Town West at Moruga Sports Facility on February 11.

A quick-fire knock of 90 not out from Stevon Gomez championed Rio Claro’s chase as they raced into a victorious 146/3 from 35.5 overs, in reply to Princes Town’s 145/8 from 50 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Princes Town had their top order dismantled. However, cameo knocks from Josiah Caramally (39) and Surindra Ramsaran (21) brought them back into the game, with the skipper Rahul Ali (13) the only other batsman to get within double-figures.

Rio Claro’s Curtis Nanan (3/17) and Jeromie Pierre (3/31) were their main wicket-takers.

In reply, Rio Claro had a similar start as their top three batsmen fell for a combined 13 runs courtesy Ganesh Gobin’s spell of 2/24.

But when Gomez and Shane Rambharat (15 not out) partnered in the middle, the former showed aggression and carried his team to another important result. Gomez’s unbeaten knock of 90 came from 89 balls and comprised 11 fours and two sixes.

The win kept them atop the south standings, with three wins from their last four matches.

At Brian Lara Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz, Queen’s Royal College (QRC) cruised to an eight-wicket win over Swaha Hindu College.

Batting first, Swaha went all out for 78 (27.5 overs) as QRC’s Trevor Padilla (7/25) ran riot with the ball. Swaha’s top scorer was opener Vashish Persad (24). Also doing damage with the ball for QRC was Sayid Mohammed (2/7).

In reply, the Royalians were led to 80/2 from opener Aadam panchu (26 not out), with Padilla chipping in with 18.

Shiva Boys also produced a positive result after getting past Preysal by seven wickets. Preysal took first strike and were dismissed for 115 from 44.3 overs, with Shiva Boys’ Rudranath Bridgelal (3/18) and Mickhel Sookdeo (2/2) among the wickets.

In their turn at the crease, the Penal-based team eased to 116/3 in 24 overs as Sachin Nandlal (50) struck a half-century, partnered with Nityim Mongru’s 24 not out.

Other SSCL Championship Results

TUNAPUNA 99 (29.3) – Alejandro Kassiram 46; Ashmeer Jumadeen 5/7, Zaheem Ali 2/7 vs MANZANILLA 103/0 (11.1) – Ashmeer Jumadeen 64, Nick Manickram 23 – Manzanilla won by ten wickets

CAPS EAST 13 - J. Beesai 7/9, J. Deonarine 2/4 vs ST STEPHEN’S 14/0 – St Stephen’s won by ten wickets

SCARBOROUGH 108 vs EL DO EAST 109/3 – El Do East won by seven wickets