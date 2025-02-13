Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed hits 204 not out against Hurricanes

FILE PHOTO: Jason Mohammed - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed continued his prolific season with an innings of 204 not out against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on day two of their West Indies Four-Day Championship round-three clash at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on February 13.

Mohammed, who resumed day two on 104 not out, kept on batting and completed his double century just before the tea break. His 298-ball innings included 13 fours and seven sixes.

The experienced batsman took Red Force to an impressive 529/5 declared in their first innings. Red Force declared at the tea break.

Red Force skipper Joshua Da Silva, resuming on 120 not out, was dismissed for 152 off 214 balls with 12 fours and one six.

Off-spin bowler Rahkeem Cornwall picked up 3/127 in 36 overs for the Hurricanes.

>