Preserving spirit of pan semis

North Stand posse

THE EDITOR: As we approach the Panorama 2025 semi-finals, affectionately known as the Savannah Party, one hopes that, unlike last year, we will see a respectful balance between corporate sponsorship and the true essence of the event – a celebration of the national instrument, for the people, by the people.

Last year large sections of the North Stand were barricaded off, guarded by private security, and reserved for corporate "posses." While corporate contributions are appreciated, they should not dominate an event that belongs to the nation, especially given that every patron paid the same admission fee to the North Stand.

Panorama is not an exclusive event; it is the heartbeat of Carnival, a deeply rooted cultural tradition where pan lovers, old and young, gather to revel in the sweet sounds of steel.

While corporate sponsorship is critical to Pan Trinbago and the sustainability of the event, it should never come at the expense of ordinary patrons, the diehard pan lovers who support steelbands year-round, the families who bring their children to witness musical excellence, the groups of friends who reunite annually, and the tourists who come seeking the authentic Trinidadian experience, not an exclusive VIP enclave.

If corporate sponsors truly support steelpan and respect the significance of the event on the national Carnival calendar, then they must recognise that their role is not to commandeer the space, but rather to enhance the experience for all attendees. Sponsorship should uplift the festival, not create barriers of segregation.

As we approach the pan semis 2025, let us hope that Pan Trinbago and event organisers ensure a fairer distribution of space, one where every steelpan enthusiast can partake in the magic of the semi-finals without feeling like an outsider in their own cultural celebration. Pan belongs to the people. Let’s keep it that way.

MARLENE ATTZS

via e-mail