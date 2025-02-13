Importance of community life

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I grew up in a community where we had neighbours of every race and religion. The camaraderie was infectious.

As I took the two-mile trek to and from elementary school, I was expected to greet everyone and address each adult as "uncle" or "aunty." I recall once crying on the way to school, because I did not have a red-inked pen; a neighbour took me to the shop and bought me one.

Our Grenadian neighbour always had something for us to eat and drink when we visited. Other neighbours shared treats from religious holidays with us. Schoolmates and relatives lent us textbooks. (My love of reading was possible because I was able to borrow novels from the villagers.)

We would sometimes wait for hours after school for a ride home from a relative while attending secondary school in San Fernando. The kindness was not just that of "strangers," but also of relatives.

I came from a very humble home but never felt poor. I grew up with seven siblings. My father was the disciplinarian and bread winner. My mother took on the roles of educator, barber, doctor, seamstress, cook and economist. She ran the household on my father’s meagre earnings.

My mother took groceries on credit from the village shop. Sometimes she concocted meals where taste and appearance were not options. She did everything in her power to ensure we got a proper education and frequently visited our primary school to discuss issues affecting our schooling.

I would traverse the vacant land all around us to pick guavas for jam, would also pick mangoes, cut cane and partake of fruits that did not belong to us. No one minded. That’s how we lived. We felt safe because everyone looked out for each other.

What I am trying to say is that our community had a huge impact on our lives. My family benefited greatly with the help of neighbours, relatives and conscientious parents. Many of those who helped us have passed on, but from time to time I still think of their generosity.

My God-fearing grandparents, Sunday school classes, and exposure to hymns and psalms also helped to develop a social conscience, integrity and compassion.

We cannot exist in a world caring only for those with whom we are comfortable. We owe it to society and mankind to be our brother's keeper. The government cannot meet all the needs of all the citizens.

Today, so many of us are in a better place financially. All of us have benefited from free education up to secondary school level and, in recent times, many from free tertiary education. Let’s use our knowledge to mentor or tutor a child that needs help. Let's give back to our school or community.

I try as much as possible whenever I step out of my home to do something to make someone else’s life better, and I make every effort to adhere to my goal. FEEL (Foundation for the Enhancement & Enrichment of Life) and the Living Water Community have collection tins in the supermarkets. Kindly make a contribution.

The world is in chaos because of apathy, discrimination, selfishness, huge egos, and greed. We can all make this country a better place with our selfless acts. Parents have to do their part as well, as mine did under difficult circumstances. Poverty is not an excuse.

Our mission is to use our skills, talents and resources to make this place a better world. We will forever live behind bars if we do not change our thinking and behaviour.

S RAMKISSOON

San Fernando