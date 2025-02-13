Imbert: 600,000 travelled on airbridge in 2024

MINISTER of Finance Colm Imbert said over two million passengers travelled to and from Trinidad and Tobago in 2024, 30 per cent of whom travelled on the domestic airbridge.

He said that amounted to more than 600,000 travellers using the airbridge.

He revealed the statistic in a speech at the Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) customer appreciation event on February 12.

“This achievement underscores the trust you place in Caribbean Airlines and the airline’s commitment to you,” Imbert said.

CAL also relaunched the Caribbean Miles program me, under which passengers can earn miles by flying or using their RBC/CAL Visa credit card. They can earn one mile for every US$1 spent using the card.

He lauded the company for what he described as a “remarkable turnaround” in its performance , moving from an operating loss of US$36.7 million in 2022 to an operating profit of US$24.7 million, excluding debt service.

He said operating profit fell again in 2024 to US$12.1 million excluding debt service, because of increases in the cost of maintenance, handling and security flight operations – specific procedures and practices implemented during a flight to ensure the safety of passengers, crew and the aircraft from potential threats.

However, he said the airline has been seeing consistent growth in revenue.

He said CAL’s revenue climbed from US$306.4 million in 2022, to US$430 in 2023, a 41 per cent increase. In 2024 the airline recorded revenue of US$444.6 million, a 5.2 per cent increase.

“This was despite a decline of US$15.00 per passenger on international routes due to competition.

“This achievement underscores the resilience and dedication of the entire CAL team.”

He said the airline has been focusing on growth and collaboration as part of its strategy, leading to the company's having discussions with Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity programme to improve its network. The company also expanded its network to 28 regional and international destinations, linking the Dutch-, French-, Spanish- and English-speaking Caribbean.

He noted that CAL was a vital conduit for trade, culture and the movement of people of cargo. He said CAL facilitated the tourism sector, which contributes about 15.2 per cent of the region’s GDP.

“The airline’s role in facilitating this cannot be overstated,” he said.

Imbert pointed out that the airline’s efforts are being recognised internationally: it got the nod for the best airline staff service in Central America and the Caribbean last year at the World Airline Awards in London.

It was also awarded the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX)’s four-star major airline rating for 2024.

He said it was the second year that CAL has achieved this distinction.

“CAL exemplifies our collective aspirations. The airline’s dedication to safety, authentic Caribbean hospitality and continuous improvement resonates with our national ethos.

“The revamped Caribbean Miles programme is a testament to this commitment, offering you enriched benefits and experiences that truly feel like home,” Imbert said.