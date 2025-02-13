'Gangs will target me' – Maintenance worker objects to SoE detention order

A Tunapuna man supposedly detained under emergency powers regulations 2024, which govern the state of emergency (SoE), is still walking freely.

However, Deshon Ruben, 24, is now concerned about his safety as he has been labelled a Resistance Gang member.

On February 7, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds issued a detention order for Ruben. The order said he was known as "Kill Quick," of Maingot Road, Tunapuna, and accused him of being part of the Resistance Gang, “involved in serious crimes, including murder, armed robbery, and trafficking.”

The notice claimed he was plotting with others to kill people helping the police in investigations “into the illicit activities of his gang associates.”

Hinds signed off on Ruben’s preventive detention, stating it was necessary to protect public safety, and directed that he be held at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre in Arima.

But there’s just one small issue – Ruben says he’s still free.

Speaking with Newsday over the phone on February 12, Ruben confirmed, “I’m going to work every day.”

He found out about the detention order while at work on Tuesday.

Ruben believes as a “young black youth,” he is being profiled.

“Police just targeting me…Life is uncomfortable because I am a working man. A young black youth in Trinidad and Tobago…”

He was also offended by the description given of his alleged activities. “Well, if I was all in that… Why would I go, every single day, every single day, (to work) just to make $200 a day? Why would I give up every single day just to go…And sometimes I work on Saturdays. I don’t know. I want a better future.”

Ruben works for a company in the maintenance field and is worried not only about his safety but also his employment future since he has been labelled a gang member.

“I am worried. People will watch me as a Resistance man…and just…somebody (would) make me eat bullets for nothing.

When he was held by police previously, Ruben said he was questioned about being a member of the Resistance Gang.

“I don’t know anything about that.”

He also said he did not know about the alias “Kill Quick.”

Ruben’s lawyer, Aaron Lewis, of Quantum Legal Chambers, now wonders if there’s been an administrative error.

On February 11, Lewis wrote to acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin, questioning media reports about their client’s supposed detention.

The police service’s legal unit later responded, confirming that an order had been issued for Ruben.

Lewis said that based on the information provided, there was no doubt the detention order referred to Ruben.

“It calls into question the procedure communicated by the police to the minister and the information they are relying on to process an order.”

“From the response we got from them, it is clear who they're referring to. It's clear. There's no ambiguity about it.”

Ruben said he had not missed a day going to the police station to sign for his bail conditions but he felt targeted by the police.

In January, Ruben was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition after officers of the Northern Division’s North Gang Unit investigated a video recording of individuals using a firearm in a forested area in April 2023.

Ruben was granted $150,000 bail but said he was not found with a weapon.

“Why are they also putting out information when I have to sign?”

Lewis said they wanted to ensure Ruben’s safety before he was taken to the police.

“So we will be writing to the commissioner's office to ensure that once the client wanted to avail himself, he was safely transmitted for this process because we don't see any criminal charges that may be laid against him.”

“So the answer to surrendering, that would be the advice.

“I don't expect him to run because he has a job and of course, it will be a process now, but it's him being transmitted to the station, that is our concern now.”

On the evening of February 12, his attorney again wrote to the acting commissioner to indicate their position.

At 6 pm, Ruben surrendered to the Special Investigative Unit offices at Park and Richmond Street, Port of Spain, Newsday was told.

Since the start of the SoE on December 30, others have been identified individuals as affiliated with the Rasta City/7 Gang Tobago faction, the Seven/7 Gang (Alien Faction) in Trinidad, the Resistance Gang and the Sixx Gang.

The minister has issued 18 detention orders up to January 11. The review tribunal has received two challenges, held two hearings and submitted one report to Hinds.