Exodus tops large bands prelims with 276 points

Republic Bank Exodus performs for the judges at its panyard on Eastern Main Road, St Augustine. - Courtesy Pan Trinbago

Republic Bank Exodus topped the prelims of the Large conventional bands of the Pan Trinbago National Panorama competition with 276 points, playing Too Own Way.

In second place was First Citizens Supernova Steel Orchestra with 275 points.

Fifteen bands were judged in the four regions from February 9-12.

Two bands, bp Renegades playing Bet Meh and T&TEC Tropical Angels Harps Steel Orchestra playing Cocoa Tea, tied for third place.

Four bands tied for sixth place and another four were tied in the tenth position.

All 15 steelbands go through to the semifinals on February 16 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Following is the full result:

1. Republic Bank Exodus – Too Own Way, 276

2. First Citizens Supernova – Cocoa Tea, 275

3. bp Renegades – Bet Meh, 273

3. T&TEC Tropical Angels Harps – Cocoa Tea, 273

5. Massy Trinidad All Stars – Bet Meh, 272

6. Phase II Pan Groove – Pan and Soca, 271

6. NLCB Fonclaire – Too Own Way, 271

6. Heritage Petroleum Skiffle – Retro, 271

6. RBC Redemption Sound Setters – Flag Woman, 271

10. Nutrien Silver Stars – Too Own Way, 269

10. Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra – Blessing, 269

10. Heritage Petroleum Siparia Deltones – Bet Meh, 269

10. NLCB Buccooneers Steel Orchestra – Dotish, 269

14. Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra – Dingolay, 268

15. Desperadoes Steel Orchestra – Cocoa Tea, 266