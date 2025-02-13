Energy conference, tradeshow showcases industry partnerships

Sales representatives Renaldo Alfred, from left, and Ryan Gopie and HSEQ co-ordinator Jenelle Garrick of Atlantic Island Supply at the TT Energy Conference and Tradeshow 2025 at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on February 12. - Photos by Laurel Williams

The three-day TT Energy Conference and Tradeshow brought together industry leaders, innovators and service providers under the theme Investing for the Future.

The TT Energy Chamber hosted the event at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain from February 10-12.

Exhibitors from various sectors seized the opportunity to network, showcase their products and services and discuss advancements shaping the energy landscape.

Among the exhibitors was Acropolis Medical Centre, of Circular Road in San Fernando, led by CEO Dr Eddison Doyle.

Doyle highlighted the company's commitment to the energy sector, saying some of its partners include industry giants like Heritage Petroleum, Atlantic, Proman and NGC.

"We are here to partner with them. We are here to demonstrate our commitment to the energy sector. We do not only do occupational-type medicine, but we also do family medicine. We have a full range of services, a full range of specialities," he told Business Day.

He said the ten-year-old center is a one-shop that provides affordable prices for all individual and corporate health and wellness needs.

He announced plans to expand by adding a burns unit and converting the centre into a full-blown hospital.

Taurus, a software development company founded by Roderick Smith and Ajmal Nazir, also made its presence felt.

Based in El Socorro, Smith and Nazir told Business Day that the company specialises in custom-enterprise software, streamlining processes with web portals and image-processing solutions.

The business, which started just before the pandemic in 2020, is focused on improving efficiency for various industries.

Atlantic Island Supply, a Point Lisas-based supplier, showcased its extensive range of industrial products for the energy, construction, marine, manufacturing, and transport industries.

Sales representative Renaldo Alfred highlighted the company's expertise in lifting and rigging, PPE and specialised tools.

Meanwhile, HSEQ co-ordinator Jenelle Garrick described the conference as a success, saying it strengthened relationships with other businesses.

"The conference has been a success for us in helping further market our products and services and building relationships with existing and new clients. We are looking forward to the 2026 conference and tradeshow," Garrick said.

Service and sales administrator Nalika Sookoo and technical sales engineer Simran Boodoo of Analyser Services (AS) Trinidad Ltd shared information on the service company for the oil and gas industry, which is based in Couva.

They said services are both onshore and offshore.

They said the company specialises in gas, fire, and sand detection, as well as process analysers.

The company also provides environmental monitoring, including potable water and air-quality testing.

Representatives from Venture Credit Union, including general manager (credit administration) Leeansa Andrews and marketing and communications manager Camilli Roberts-Da Breau, engaged attendees with financial solutions.

Andrews emphasised their commitment to meeting clients' financial needs in a family-friendly environment, while Roberts-Da Breau noted that the event was particularly successful in connecting with university students, the future generation of the industry.