"Driver of fatal Marabella crash yet to be identified"

JOEL Yarde, 16, one of the three survivors of the deadly Marabella accident which claimed the lives of two friends on February 10, is said to be in a stable, but serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

Inspector Mohammed of the Marabella Police Station told the Newsday the young man had suffered internal and other injuries.

He said Yarde was a backseat passenger along with Kelita Jamal King, 16 and Trey Collymore, 15, in a Nissan Tiida which crashed into a light pole along the Southern Main Road, Pointe-a-Pierre near Flower Pot Beach on February 10.

Looking at the mangled wreck which claimed the lives of King and Collymore, Mohammed said Yarde was lucky to be alive.

“I hope he pulls through,” Mohammed said.

The two other occupants, including the driver who is yet to be identified, escaped with minor injuries.

The officer said no charges had been laid as police were yet to establish who was driving the car. He said they had some suspicion but not the supporting evidence.

He said police were working expeditiously to have the matter resolved.

Autopsies are expected to be done on King and Collymore at the mortuary of the SFGH on February 13.

The two were among five occupants of the Tiida motor car. They were killed when the driver of the vehicle drove through a police road block, because he did not have a driver's license nor did he have permission to drive the vehicle.

He sped off with the police giving chase, lost control and crashed into a light pole.

King, a United States citizen, was a form-four student of Marabella East Secondary school, while Collymore attended the Servol Life Centre and was an aspiring mechanic.

King was scheduled to keep an appointment at the US Embassy on February 14 to have his passport renewed as his mother wanted to take him back to the USA to live with her.

Investigations are continuing.

