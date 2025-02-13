Costaatt signs MoU with Indian university

This 2017 file photo show the COSTAATT building in Charlieville. -

The College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts (Costaatt) and the Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU) of India recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a strategic partnership with a focus on future workforce development and global business exposure.

This collaboration, according to a Costaatt release, will provide students at both institutions with access to a broader range of industry-relevant programmes and cross-cultural learning and international.

Dr Keith Nurse, Costaatt president said, "This MoU presents a significant opportunity for Costaatt to partner with a leading Indian university known for its strong industry linkages. Together, we can develop innovative curricula that address the evolving needs of the Caribbean workforce."

Dr Prithvi Yadav, presidentof the SPSU said, “SPSU’s collaboration with Costaatt represents a pivotal step in advancing global partnerships and enriching educational horizons. This alliance aspires to empower students with future-ready skills, promote cross-cultural learning, and drive the internationalization of education for mutual growth and success”

Costaatt's focus on social responsiveness and applied research aligns with SPSU's commitment to industry-relevant education. SPSU's expertise in tourism, a vital sector in both regions, will facilitate knowledge sharing and joint programme development.

The partnership will formally launch, with a joint webinar soon, where further details on proposed programmes and exchange opportunities/study trips will be announced.

Costaatt is celebrating 25 years of contributing to national and regional development, promoting social equity and advancing civil society.

This mission is achieved by providing broad based access to socially responsive and innovative educational programmes, and by engaging in scholarly work and applied research.

The SPSU is a premier institution dedicated to preparing future-ready professionals through strong industry collaborations and a multidisciplinary approach to education.

By partnering with global organisations and industry leaders, SPSU enriches its curriculum with real-world insights, fostering practical exposure, skill development, and innovation.

With cutting-edge infrastructure and a commitment to experiential learning, the university emphasizes creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. SPSU strives to nurture socially responsible leaders equipped to address real-world challenges and create sustainable solutions for a brighter future.