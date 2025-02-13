Cops still searching for missing Arima man

Missing person Ryan Hasranah. -

THE POLICE said there have been no significant developments in the case of Ryan Hasranah, a 38-year-old man of Race Course Road, Evergreen, Carapo, Arima, who was reported missing on February 10.

Police said the investigation is continuing and there has been no information to indicate foul play.

Hasranah, who was last seen on January 17, is of East Indian descent, five feet in height, slim built with a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Arima Police Station at 667-3563, 667-2910 or any other police station. People can also call 999, 555, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).