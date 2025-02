Cellphone in the air

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This letter serves to emphasise an observation that evidently has become a norm in Carnival fetes.

Almost every photo I see of patrons feteing, there is someone holding up a cellphone, evidently videotaping. Seems to be a change from “put yuh hand in the air" to “put yuh phone in the air.”

A drink in one hand and the phone in the other. No hand to hug up your man. What next? How times have changed.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook

