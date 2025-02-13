Carapichaima cop’s funeral on Valentine’s Day, his 25th birthday

Lisa Williams and Shevlin Williams, parents of PC Shzeem Aaron Williams, who died in a crash, talk to Newsday on February 9 at their home in Carapichaima. - Photo by Innis Francis

POLICE constable Shzeem Aaron Williams, who tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident on February 8, is expected to be laid to rest on February 14 — a day that would have marked his 25th birthday and Valentine's Day.

The funeral will be held at the family's home on Bay Road, Brickfield, Carapichaima, from 1 pm under military rites.

The body will then be taken to the Waterloo Public Cemetery.

On February 13, his grieving mother, Lisa Williams, told Newsday that balloons will be released in his honour to mark his birthday and Valentine's Day.

Williams, who was last posted at Cunupia CID, died around 10 pm while riding along the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Freeport. He lost control of his bike and crashed into the metal guardrails.

He died on the spot.

Williams was not married and did not have any children.

On February 12, the police offered condolences to the family.

A statement said Williams was enlisted in the police service in July 2020 and served in the Central Division.

"During his short service, he was devoted to duty and brought several persons before the court. He also received a commendation from the Chaguanas Magistrate's Court for his good work," the statement said.

"His colleagues remember him as family-oriented and always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty. Rest well officer."

Many colleagues and friends have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

One Facebook user described him as a "truly beautiful soul, a wonderful person, a gem, a gentleman and an exemplary police officer."

Another said, "May you be welcomed into God's Kingdom. Strength is all this family needs."