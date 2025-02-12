Woman, 72, critical after falling down stairs while intoxicated

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 72-year-old woman is in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital after she is believed to have fallen down the stairs at her home while intoxicated.

Reports indicate a nurse of the hospital's accident and emergency department contacted police around 8.30 pm to report the woman was unconscious and being treated at the facility.

Investigators responded and met with the woman's husband. He told the officers they were home around 6 pm when she began to climb the stairs while "highly intoxicated" when she stumbled and fell down.

He contacted the ambulance and she was taken to the hospital.

Doctors confirmed the woman was highly intoxicated and was suffering from bleeding in her brain. They said she was unresponsive and in a critical condition.

PC Sankar is continuing enquiries.