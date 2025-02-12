Two Tobago fishermen reported missing

ATFA president Curtis Douglas. - File photo by David Reid

RESCUE teams are searching for two fishermen who went missing off Tobago on February 11.

The men set out to sea from Pigeon Point at around 6 am aboard a 28-foot pirogue, Zena, and were expected to return by 11am. But they have not been seen since.

Teams comprising members of the TT Air Guard, Coast Guard, Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) and several volunteers are searching for the men.

ATFA president Curtis Douglas told Newsday on February 12 the island urgently needed a rescue boat.

“The Chief Secretary promise us a rescue boat over three years now. If we had that rescue boat, the search would have started since yesterday (February 11). But it seems that he doesn’t care about the fishing industry and he doesn’t care about fishermen,” he said.

Douglas said fishermen from Crown Point and Castara are also expected to join the search.