Student, 13, robbed in PH taxi in Longdenville

- File photo

A 13-year-old student from Carapichaima East Secondary School was robbed after taking a PH taxi in Longdenville.

Reports say the teen boarded the front seat of a white Nissan car around 11.30 am on February 12 at the corner of Penco and Neilson Street. He told police besides the driver, there was another man of African descent also in the car.

The teen described the driver as wearing a blue jersey, long blue jeans, and having plaits in his hair. The driver was slim-built, while the second suspect, seated in the back, was also slim-built and carrying a black bag.

On reaching the Star City Chinese Restaurant, the suspect posing as a passenger told the driver to take him to Penco Lodge. The driver drove onto a side street, and the passenger pulled out a gun, announcing a hold-up.

The suspects robbed the teen of a black G-Shock watch and $550. They then told the victim to get out of the car and drove off in the direction of Caparo Valley. Brasso Chaguanas police are investigating.

In another incident in Chaguanas, a 63-year-old Pleasantville man was robbed by a man he knew.

Around 10 am on February 7, the victim met a friend at D Corner Bar located on Eleanor Street, Chaguanas. They spent some time there, and at about 11.50 am, the victim saw two men he had known for 13 years.

One of the men accused the victim of owing him money and attacked him with glass bottles, causing multiple injuries.

The victim told Chaguanas police that the man stole $4,500 in cash from his pocket and damaged two laptops and two cell phones. During the attack, the victim was stabbed, and the suspect threw the knife away before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he remained until February 11. Enquiries are ongoing.

In Gasparillo, police are investigating the robbery of a 51-year-old woman who was approached by a man while walking on Reform Main Road.

The victim told police around 7.30 pm on Monday, in the vicinity of Avi Street, she was approached by a man described as light-skinned, approximately five feet six inches tall, slim-built, and wearing a black hoodie and blue long jeans.

The man pointed a gun at her before stealing her $60 purse, which contained $3,000 TT, an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $5,000, bank cards, and a $3,500 G-Shock watch.

The bandit also stole $100 in costume jewellery before running off in the direction of the Reform Housing Settlement. Police are trying to find CCTV footage of the robbery.

