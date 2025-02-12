Straker Nets, Spartans TT cop North Zone Revival titles

Straker Nets' Sadiki Guerra attacks the defence during a match in the men's division of the 2024/25 North Zone Revival invitational basketball tournament. - Photo courtesy Garvin Warwick

Straker Nets and Spartans TT lifted the respective men's and under-17 boys' titles when the 2024/25 North Zone Revival invitational basketball tourney concluded at the St Paul Street Sport Complex, PoS on February 7.

Straker Nets and Spartans were pushed in their respective best-of-three finals, but they had enough in the tank to overcome the challenges from Police and Royalty Basketball Academy respectively.

The men's division featured seven teams, with the finalists shaking off the competition from Caledonia Clippers, Caracas City, Defence Force, Oil Birds and Spartans to take their place in the championship match.

Straker Nets took game one of the series against Police, with MVP Sadiki Guerra leading the way with 18 points in a 63-52 win. Police responded in game two, as Mikahail Williams (28 points) and Fabrice Fisher (26 points) combined for 54 points in a 90-82 win to set up the winner-take-all game three.

In the decider, Guerra once again led from the front with 20 points, while the Nets defence put in a strong showing to help their team to a title-clinching 71-57 victory.

In the under-17 final, Spartans took the tougher route as they dropped game one, before roaring back with consecutive wins to seize the crown.

Royalty struck first blood in the series, as they followed-up their victory over Spartans in the preliminary phase of the tourney with a 91-82 triumph. Jason Best had 19 points in game one to lead Royalty.

Spartans found their best form in game two, as they hammered Royalty 110-62 to level the series. William Francis drained 26 points, with Idris Martin adding 22 points.

In a game which saw both teams trading buckets, the MVP Francis again came up clutch in game three as he buried 27 points to secure the victory and the under-17 title for his team.

Basic Basketball Academy seized third spot in the under-17 division as they beat 500 Hawks in their playoff match, with Defence Force grabbing third place in the men's division.

"The North Zone Revival League was a resounding success through the support of the East PoS Development Company Ltd, showcasing the immense talent within TT's basketball community," a February 10 release from the league said.

"The tournament continues to serve as a vital platform for player development, team growth and the overall revival of competitive basketball in the region."