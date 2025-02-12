SporTT confirms extended opening hours at National Aquatic Centre

In this January 25, 2025 file photo, a Holy Name Convent player shoots against Bishop Anstey High School during a National Secondary Schools Water Polo game at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Photo by Grevic Alvardo

SporTT has extended opening hours at the National Aquatic Centre to provide greater flexibility for athletes and teams.

Effective February 12, the facility will operate from 4 am to 8 pm daily.

A SporTT statement on February 11 said the facility will be “fully manned by lifeguards” during opening hours to ensure a safe environment for all users during training sessions.

SporTT CEO Jason Williams said the extended pool hours will provide more opportunities for aquatic sports athletes.

“This adjustment is a direct response to the needs of our local aquatic sports community, allowing them more opportunities to train and prepare for national and international competition,” Williams said.

The competition and warm-up pools will remain exclusive to elite, national, and club athletes for training and competition.

SporTT Chairman, Larry Romany, is enthusiastic about the updated swim schedule.

He said, “The extended opening hours reflect our commitment to supporting high-performance athletes and teams by ensuring they have increased access to world-class facilities.”

Bookings must be made through the ASATT (Aquatic Sports Association of TT) or directly via the SporTT website, www.sportt-tt.com. For further details on bookings and facility access, email bookings@sportt-tt.com.