Pres Chaguanas end Naparima's win streak in SSCL

PRESENTATION College Chaguanas kept their unbeaten streak alive by bringing an end to Naparima College’s perfect start after delivering a convincing 70-run victory at Lewis Street Ground, San Fernando, on February 11. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

PRESENTATION College Chaguanas kept their unbeaten streak alive by bringing an end to Naparima College’s perfect start after delivering a convincing 70-run victory at Lewis Street Ground, San Fernando, on February 11.

Both teams were undefeated entering round five of the Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership.

“Pres” opted to bat first, and posted a 192 from 45.2 overs, “Naps” faltered in their response and were all out for 122 from 42.5 overs.

Pres Chaguanas, the defending champions, were led by skipper Luke Ali (45) and Aneal Rooplal (35). Christiano Ramnanan scored 23 not out while Thomas Walsh also hit 23 runs.

>

Naparima’s Amrit Pittiman (3/30) was their best bowler while Aidan Bissoondath (2/19), Aarion Mohammed (2/29) and Aadi Ramsaran (2/40) were also among the wickets.

Set a target of 193 for victory, Naps lost three early wickets with only 39 runs on the board. Middle-order batsmen Pittiman (25) and Stefan Katwaroo (20) were their best contributors with the bat.

When the pair was dismissed, Naps were a challenging 84/5. The remaining five wickets crumbled for just 38 runs, as Pres Chaguanas extended their run this season to five wins in as many matches.

Rooplal (3/23) shone with the ball for the central-based team while Jaden Joseph (2/23) also chipped in.

At Fatima Ground in Mucurapo, Hillview College’s Akshay Colai (53) slammed a half century to guide them to 169 from 44 overs, before Brian Harricharan (3/9) and Rajeev Ramgoolie (3/17) were integral in bowling out Fatima for 112, from 38 overs.

Batting first, Hillview’s Colai and opener Tyler Ramroop (46) were the only batsmen to get within double-figures as Fatima’s Kaiden Pollard (4/23) and Maleek Lewis (4/41) limited the batting line-up.

Similarly, when Fatima batted, only Lewis (30) and Adrian Mahase (27) had good contributions as Harricharan, Ramgoolie and Ramroop (2/34) assured victory by 57 runs.

At Green Arrow Recreation Ground in San Fernando, visitors Vishnu Boys’ crushed St Benedict’s College by nine wickets courtesy of an outstanding, unbeaten knock of 76 from Israel Gonzales.

>

Taking first strike, St Benedict’s never seemed to settle and were dismissed for 123 inside 29 overs, with Shiva Harripersad (33) and Kyriel Marryshow (28) leading the scores, and Vishnu’s Ishmael Ali (3/19) and Zachary Madray (2/34) doing the most damage with the ball.

In their turn at the crease, Vishnu’s top order made light work of the target as Gonzales and Ishant Roopnarine (25 not out) cruised to victory by getting to 124/1 from 22.3 overs.

Additionally, St Mary’s College defeated 2023 league winner Presentation College San Fernando by 16 runs after successfully defending their 177 from 46.1 overs, by removing the south team for 161 inside 32 overs.

Batting first, Jadon Simon championed the fight as he blasted 119 runs from 126 balls while Khalfani Wiltshire scored 19. Aaidan Racha (3/17) topped Pres’ bowling with Zion Phillip (3/24) and Naiel Mohammed also bagging some scalps.

In reply, Brendan Boodoo (51) and Racha (48) tried valiantly to take the fight to CIC but eventually, they were all out for 161.

At Brooklyn Recreation Ground in Sangre Grande, the travelling ASJA San Fernando team notched a hefty 166-run triumph over hosts Toco. Aydan Ramtahal slammed an unbeaten 66 runs partnered with Isa Ramkissoon’s 41.

Aleon Edwards (3/40) was Toco’s best bowler.

In reply, the hosts were dismissed for 102 from 30.1 overs, with Akini Gordon (38) top-scoring, and Ryle Gangoo (4/29) and Samuel Stewart (3/15) doing the damage.

>